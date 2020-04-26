New Releases on Netflix: April 26th, 2020

Happy Sunday and continuing on from yesterday, there are quite a few new additions to walk you through. However, as with yesterday, many are foreign titles so we’re here to filter out the best for you. Here’s what’s new on Netflix for April 26th, 2020.

Just as a quick aside, we’ve launched our what’s popular on Netflix section today where we track globally all the top 10 movies and TV series lists. We’ll be expanding it over time with more functionality but for now, we hope it’s a good resource for you.

No Direction Home: Bob Dylan

Genre: Documentary, Biography

Director: Martin Scorsese

Cast: Bob Dylan, B.J. Rolfzen, Dick Kangas, Liam Clancy

Runtime: 359 min

A surprise addition over the weekend has been the extensive documentary on the extremely talented Bob Dylan.

Martin Scorsese directed the documentary that features plenty of concert footage and interviews that cover the prolific artist’s life story and his career.

You’ll have to set aside a good amount of time to watch through it, though as it’s over several hours long.

Coronavirus, Explained (Limited Series)

Genre: Documentary

Netflix has been pretty timely with its docu-series related to the Coronavirus however in the case of Pandemic, that was more of a fluke than pre-planned.

This documentary, that’s classed as a limited series but in reality, is a single 26-minute episode covers in-depth the current outbreak.

As per previous Explained titles in the main series and the various spin-offs, it’s excellently produced and informative.

The Last Kingdom (Season 4)

Genre: Action, Drama, History

Cast: Alexander Dreymon, Eliza Butterworth, Ian Hart, David Dawson

Netflix’s big tentpole series (at least when it comes to global appeal) is The Last Kingdom’s fourth season.

It continues the adventures of Uhtred in a season that pretty much ups the production value in every aspect. It’s truly one of Netflix’s hidden gems that doesn’t get the mainstream appeal that other Netflix Originals do.

Here’s what you can expect from season 4:

As Edward and Aethelflaed spar over the future of Mercia and their father’s dream of a united England, Uhtred tries to recover his lost birthright.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for April 26th

5 New Movies Added Today

1000 Mabrouk (2009)

Bittersweet (2010)

No Direction Home: Bob Dylan (2005)

The Dealer (2010)

The International Player (El alamy) (2009)

3 New TV Series Added Today

Cairo Class (Season 1)

Coronavirus, Explained (Limited Series) Netflix Original

The Last Kingdom (Season 4) Netflix Original

Only two titles were removed from Netflix today including The Daughter and Season of the Witch. What are you watching on Netflix today? Let us know in the comments down below.