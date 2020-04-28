New Releases on Netflix: April 28th, 2020

Welcome to your first daily roundup of what’s new on Netflix in the United States. Although there are 18 new titles on Netflix, there’s probably only a handful of titles for most.

The majority of the new releases on Netflix today are either Turkish movies or Arabic titles but as always, we’ll take you through all the English highlights first.

Battle: Los Angeles (2011)

Genre: Action, Sci-Fi

Director: Jonathan Liebesman

Cast: Aaron Eckhart, Ramon Rodriguez, Will Rothhaar, Cory Hardrict

Runtime: 116 min

If you’re looking for an action film, we’d almost certainly suggest watching Extraction however, if you’ve finished Extraction, this title from 2011 may take your fancy.

Featuring a star-studded cast, it follows a platoon of Marines who are deployed during an alien attack on the city of Los Angeles.

A few decent set pieces set it apart but overall, this is a braindead action movie which may be right up your alley.

Never Have I Ever (Season 1) Netflix Original

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Lee Rodriguez, Richa Moorjani

This new comedy series from Mindy Kaling hit Netflix yesterday and has been met with critical acclaim from audiences and critics alike.

The series follows an Indian-American teen navigating the world and facing challenges. It’s a cutesy show that hopefully will score the audience it deserves.

The Reliant (2019)

Genre: Action

Director: Paul Munger

Cast: Eric Roberts, Kevin Sorbo, Brian Bosworth, Mollee Gray

Runtime: 140 min

Language: English

Our final highlight of the day is The Reliant.

The B-movie follows a town suffering from economic collapse and leads to chaos. It then focuses on a family who is looking to survive out in the wilderness.

Reviews are mixed for this one with it sitting at a 4.0/10 on IMDb.

Full List of New Netflix Releases for April 28th

17 New Movies Added Today

5Gang (2019)

Battle: Los Angeles (2011)

Beynelmilel (2006)

Bir Baba Hindu (2016)

Boushkash (2008)

Görümce (2016)

Küçük Esnaf (2016)

Love Aaj Kal (2020)

Magic Carpet Ride (2005)

Neseli Hayat (2009)

Red Istanbul (2017)

Sour Apples (2016)

The Lift Boy (2018)

The Plane Tree (2011)

The Reliant (2019)

We’ll Be Right Back After The Break (Fasel wa Na’ood) (2011)

You Know Who (Elly baly balak) (2003)

1 New TV Series Added Today

Never Have I Ever (Season 1) Netflix Original

