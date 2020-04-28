New Releases on Netflix: April 28th, 2020

Welcome to your first daily roundup of what’s new on Netflix in the United States. Although there are 18 new titles on Netflix, there’s probably only a handful of titles for most.
The majority of the new releases on Netflix today are either Turkish movies or Arabic titles but as always, we’ll take you through all the English highlights first.
You can find an expanded list of the new releases on Netflix complete with IMDb scores and more here.
Battle: Los Angeles (2011)
Genre: Action, Sci-Fi
Director: Jonathan Liebesman
Cast: Aaron Eckhart, Ramon Rodriguez, Will Rothhaar, Cory Hardrict
Runtime: 116 min
If you’re looking for an action film, we’d almost certainly suggest watching Extraction however, if you’ve finished Extraction, this title from 2011 may take your fancy.
Featuring a star-studded cast, it follows a platoon of Marines who are deployed during an alien attack on the city of Los Angeles.
A few decent set pieces set it apart but overall, this is a braindead action movie which may be right up your alley.
Never Have I Ever (Season 1) Netflix Original
Genre: Comedy
Cast: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Lee Rodriguez, Richa Moorjani
This new comedy series from Mindy Kaling hit Netflix yesterday and has been met with critical acclaim from audiences and critics alike.
The series follows an Indian-American teen navigating the world and facing challenges. It’s a cutesy show that hopefully will score the audience it deserves.
The Reliant (2019)
Genre: Action
Director: Paul Munger
Cast: Eric Roberts, Kevin Sorbo, Brian Bosworth, Mollee Gray
Runtime: 140 min
Language: English
Our final highlight of the day is The Reliant.
The B-movie follows a town suffering from economic collapse and leads to chaos. It then focuses on a family who is looking to survive out in the wilderness.
Reviews are mixed for this one with it sitting at a 4.0/10 on IMDb.
Full List of New Netflix Releases for April 28th
17 New Movies Added Today
- 5Gang (2019)
- Battle: Los Angeles (2011)
- Beynelmilel (2006)
- Bir Baba Hindu (2016)
- Boushkash (2008)
- Görümce (2016)
- Küçük Esnaf (2016)
- Love Aaj Kal (2020)
- Magic Carpet Ride (2005)
- Neseli Hayat (2009)
- Red Istanbul (2017)
- Sour Apples (2016)
- The Lift Boy (2018)
- The Plane Tree (2011)
- The Reliant (2019)
- We’ll Be Right Back After The Break (Fasel wa Na’ood) (2011)
- You Know Who (Elly baly balak) (2003)
1 New TV Series Added Today
- Never Have I Ever (Season 1) Netflix Original
Now let’s quickly cover what’s the most popular on Netflix today:
Top TV Series on Netflix US (April 28th)
1. Outer Banks
2. Coronavirus, Explained
3. Waco
4. Too Hot to Handle
5. The Last Kingdom
6. Ozark
7. Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness
8. Absurd Planet
9. #blackAF
10. Money Heist
