New Releases on Netflix: April 29th, 2020

A Secret Love (2020) N

Genre: Documentary

Director: Chris Bolan

Runtime: 83 min

Needing for a dose of happiness and hope for your mid-week lul? A Secret Love will help fill that gap.

The heartwarming doc takes us back through the lives of two older women who have spent most of their lives loving each other in secret.

Reviews for this one are solid thus far. Don’t miss it!

Nadiya’s Time to Eat (Season 1) N

Genre: Cooking, Reality

Cast: Nadiya Hussain

Nadiya Hussain may be an unknown to many but any fans of The Great British Baking Show will know she not only appeared but went onto win one of the previous seasons.

This BBC production arrives on Netflix US today under the Netflix Original banner and sees Nadiya cooking up all sorts of delicious dishes that you can follow along with at home.

Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story (2019)

Genre: Documentary

Director: Daniel H. Birman

Runtime: 97 mins

If you’ve enjoyed any of the big Netflix Original crime docs that have appeared over the years, this is another one to add to the list.

It looks into the case of a 16-year-old who was sentenced to life and the reflection that took place after she was put away.

Reviews for this one are highly mixed which is probably due to the nature of the subject as opposed to anything regarding its quality. We’d be interested to hear you thoughts in the comments though!

Summertime (Season 1) N

Genre: Drama

Cast: Rebecca Coco Edogamhe, Ludovico Tersigni, Amanda Campana, Andrea Lattanzi

Language: Italian

Inspired by Federico Moccia’s book series, this new series consisting of 8 episodes is set to take over the Italian top 10 titles over the next few weeks.

The series arrives on Netflix globally today complete with a myriad of viewing options including English dub and subs available.

Here’s what you can expect from the new Italian series:

Two young adults from very different backgrounds fall in love during a summer on Italy’s Adriatic Coast.

