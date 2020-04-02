New Releases on Netflix: April 2nd, 2020

After yesterday’s 80 new additions, today is much quieter on the new releases front however, that’s not to say there’s nothing good to watch. Here’s the lowdown on what’s new on Netflix for April 2nd, 2020.

As we mentioned, yesterday saw some excellent new movies and TV series. We just wanted to mention a couple more highlights from yesterday’s new additions including the sublime fourth season of the Canadian series, Kim’s Convenience and the two new British series that touched down that includes The Windsors season 3 and Man Like Mobeen season 3.

Don’t forget, Money Heist part 4 arrives tomorrow and we’ve got all you need to know in case you’re staying up to catch it.

Now let’s take a look at what’s new on Netflix for April 2nd:

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966)

Genre: Western

Director: Sergio Leone

Cast: Eli Wallach, Clint Eastwood, Lee Van Cleef, Aldo Giuffrè

Runtime: 178 min

You’ll need to set aside quite a few hours for this one given it’s over three hours long!

It’s one of Clint Eastwood’s finest and perhaps the quintessential western movie of all time.

Set during the Civil War, we follow three men who are searching for over $200k of stolen gold.

Longterm subscribers of Netflix US will know this isn’t the first time the movie has streamed. It last appeared on Netflix back in 2014.

Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll (2020) N

Genre: Anime

Director: Haruka Fujita

Cast: Yui Ishikawa, Minako Kotobuki, Aoi Yuki

Runtime: 90 mins

Language: Japanese

Violet Evergarden is not a new property to Netflix with the highly-rated series currently available to stream right now.

Here’s what the movie is about:

A lonely young woman feels trapped at her all girls’ school. But metal hands and heartfelt letters warm her heart when Violet becomes her tutor.

The movie saw a theatrical release in Japan back in December but is now available globally on Netflix.

Sol Levante (2020) N

Genre: Anime

Director: Akira Saitoh

Runtime: 4 mins

This four-minute masterpiece is hand-drawn anime that’s produced in HDR 4K. Given it’s length, we’re going to let you go in cold but we highly implore that you do.

As our own resident anime expert attests, this is a turning point for hand-drawn anime and in fact, a huge milestone for Netflix themselves.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for April 2nd

