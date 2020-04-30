New Releases on Netflix: April 30th, 2020

We’re just one day away from May 1st where we’ll see a huge array of new titles added to Netflix. Netflix has plenty of new content today for you too with another seven brand new additions added for April 30th. Here’s the rundown on what’s new.

Netflix also lost a number of titles today. They include Act of Vengeance, Babam ve Oğlum, Hidden in Plain Sight, Maggie & Bianca: Fashion Friends and finally, National Treasure which made its way over to Disney Plus today.

Good Witch (Season 5)

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Fantasy

Cast: Catherine Bell, Catherine Disher, James Denton, Kylee Evans

The surprise addition of the day is Good Witch season 5 from Hallmark.

Here’s what you can expect from the fifth season of the feel-good drama:

The day Middleton’s been waiting for arrives as Cassie and Sam finally wed — but changes are in store for the happy couple, their family and friends.

DRIFTING DRAGONS (Season 1)

Genre: Animation

Cast: Sora Amamiya, Makoto Furukawa, Kana Hanazawa, Tomoaki Maeno

One of the animes that should be on your radar is Drifting Dragons which saw its entire first season released on Netflix today.

It follows the crew of the airship that’s mission is to hunt down roaming dragons.

It’s a beautiful series featuring both English dub and subs.

Dangerous Lies (2020)

Genre: Horror, Thriller

Director: Michael Scott

Cast: Sasha Alexander, Jamie Chung, Cam Gigandet, Jessie T. Usher

Runtime: 97 mins

Our final highlight for today is Dangerous Lies.

The thriller is akin to some of the other similar movies we’ve seen come to Netflix in the past with Secret Obsession being an obvious comparison.

The movie sees a woman who works at a care home and is the recipient of a vast amount of wealth after one of her patients die. However, his past is now her present with trouble not too far away.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for April 30th

2 New Movies Added Today

Dangerous Lies (2020) Netflix Original

Rich in Love (2020) Netflix Original

5 New TV Series Added Today

DRIFTING DRAGONS (Season 1) Netflix Original

El señor de los Cielos (Season 7)

Good Witch (Season 5)

The Forest of Love: Deep Cut (Limited Series) Netflix Original

The Victims’ Game (Season 1) Netflix Original

and finally here’s what’s popular on Netflix US right now.