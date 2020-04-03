New Releases on Netflix: April 3rd, 2020

It’s the end of another week and like most of you, it doesn’t quite feel like it given what’s going on at the moment. Never the less, Friday means new Netflix Originals and today they’re joined by a couple of other titles too. Here’s a look at the 7 brand new titles on Netflix in the US for April 3rd, 2020.

Now let’s take a look at what’s new on Netflix for today.

Money Heist (Part 4) N

Genre: Action, Crime, Mystery, Thriller

Cast: Úrsula Corberó, Itziar Ituño, Álvaro Morte, Pedro Alonso

The big tentpole series of Netflix this week is Money Heist season 4 (or part 4 as Netflix is calling it) and it’s back with a vengeance and is quite possibly Netflix’s biggest show right now.

I’d best describe the show by relating it to a Shepard tone. It’s constantly upping the ante and stakes without going overboard or jumping the shark.

The international phenonium also joins Netflix with a documentary today looking at the success of the series.

The Death of Stalin (2017)

Genre: Comedy, Drama, History

Director: Armando Iannucci

Cast: Olga Kurylenko, Tom Brooke, Paddy Considine, Justin Edwards

Runtime: 107 min

One movie that slipped from its original April 1st release date is The Death of Stalin which is thankfully now available on Netflix.

The comedy historical drama is about Joseph Stalin losing the plot that leads to utter chaos within the Soviet Union. It’s got a huge lineup for stars and is highly regarded with a 96% Rotten Tomatoes score and a 7.2 on IMDb.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for April 3rd, 2020

3 New Movies Added Today

Coffee & Kareem (2020) Netflix Original

Money Heist: The Phenomenon (2020) Netflix Original

The Death of Stalin (2017)

4 New TV Series Added Today