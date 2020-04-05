New Releases on Netflix: April 5th, 2020

We hope you’re having a fabulous weekend (inside we might add) and if you’re looking for the latest on Netflix, you’ve come to the right place. Four new releases have hit Netflix over the weekend and we’ve got the full list of new releases on Netflix for April 5th today.

Angel Has Fallen (2019)

Genre: Action, Thriller

Director: Ric Roman Waugh

Cast: Gerard Butler, Frederick Schmidt, Danny Huston, Rocci Williams

Runtime: 121 min

The first movie is a bit of a surprise given its a Lionsgate movie.

The third movie in the “Has Fallen” movie doesn’t quite have the same regard as the previous two entries but is still a must-watch for fans of the franchise.

Once again, we see Gerard Butler in the thick of it as he’s framed for the attempted assassination of the president.

The movie didn’t score too favorably with critics but once again, audiences seem to enjoy it with a score of 6.4 on IMDb.

Dark Light (2019)

Genre: Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller

Director: Padraig Reynolds

Cast: Jessica Madsen, Opal Littleton, Ed Brody, Kristina Clifford

Runtime: 90 min

The second highlight of the day is a horror movie that wasn’t announced to come to Netflix in advance.

The thriller is about a woman returning back to her family home which is now infested with monsters.

Audiences weren’t too kind when the movie released last December but that’s on a very small pool of viewers thus far.

The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)

Genre: Drama, Horror, Mystery, Thriller

Director: Yorgos Lanthimos

Cast: Barry G. Bernson, Herb Caillouet, Bill Camp, Raffey Cassidy

Runtime: 121 min

It’s always a pleasure to see an A24 movie arrive on Netflix as it usually means high quality and something a little different.

Among the big star names featured in this movie include Nicole Kidman and Colin Farrell plus the aforementioned names above.

Just in case you were wondering, Netflix is also due to get A24’s recent hit Uncut Gems at the end of May in the US.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix (April 5th)

3 New Movies Added Today

Angel Has Fallen (2019)

Dark Light (2019)

The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)

1 New TV Series Added Today

El Reemplazante (2 Seasons)

