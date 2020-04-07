New Releases on Netflix: April 7th, 2020

It’s a new week and Netflix has kicked it off by adding six new titles to the library in the United States. Here’s the complete rundown of new releases on Netflix for April 7th, 2020.

As we mentioned in our weekly preview, it’s going to be a much quieter week for new releases just because of how the dates fall this month. Nevertheless, there’s plenty to watch particularly if you’re a fan of the WWE.

Let’s quickly run through some highlights before diving into the full list.

The Florida Project (2017)

Genre: Drama

Director: Sean Baker

Cast: Brooklynn Prince, Christopher Rivera, Aiden Malik, Josie Olivo

Runtime: 111 min

Language: English

Awards: Nominated for 1 Oscar. Another 67 wins & 127 nominations.

As we mentioned on Sunday when another A24 movie hit Netflix, it’s always a pleasure given the studio’s ability to produce excellent, lower budget content that’s always something fresh and new.

The Florida Project, which was nominated for an Oscar, is no different.

The movie follows a family living next to Walt Disney World and experiencing a rather different scenario than those within the park. The girl centers on a 6-year-old girl who over the course of a summer, bonds with her mother.

Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020 (Part 3)

Genre: Reality-TV

Language: Japanese

In these unprecedented times, we could all do with TV about nothing just to pass the time and Terrace House does that excellently well. It’s one of Netflix’s best reality series of all time and finally got the third part of the new series today.

It comes to Netflix globally much later than Netflix Japan that gets it in a weekly fashion.

If you need more reasons to dive into this series, give this excellent video essay a watch from Folkteller who dives into the complexities of the series and why it’s a must-watch.

Mine 9 (2019)

Genre: Drama

Director: Eddie Mensore

Cast: Terry Serpico, Mark Ashworth, Kevin Sizemore, Clint James

Runtime: 83 min

Our final highlight of the day is a movie that will likely feature on our top movies of the week post at the weekend.

The thrilling movie tells the story of nine miners who are stuck underground and left with only a single hour of oxygen left. It’s nailbiting from start to finish.

Complete List of New Releases on Netflix on April 7th

Please note: this list is only for Netflix in the United States. A full expanded view of this list can be found on our what’s new on Netflix section.

4 New Movies Added Today

Mine 9 (2019)

The Florida Project (2017)

The Ghost Who Walks (2019)

Tiffany Haddish: She Ready! From the Hood To Hollywood! (2017)

2 New TV Series Added Today