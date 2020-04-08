New Releases on Netflix: April 8th, 2020

Only two new titles on Netflix in the United States for April 8th so we’re going to take the opportunity to touch on a couple of titles that we’ve failed to give the proper attention they deserve. Here’s what’s new on Netflix for April 8th, 2020.

Still a fair bit to look forward to later in the week including our most anticipated release over the weekend, Code 8. Following the release of The Big Show Show on Monday, the WWE movie The Main Event arrives on Friday and tomorrow you can look forward to the French version of the Netflix reality series, The Circle.

Now let’s take a look at the two new releases added today and one we didn’t get the time to feature from yesterday:

The Last Airbender (2010)

Genre: Action, Adventure, Family, Fantasy

Director: M. Night Shyamalan

Cast: Noah Ringer, Dev Patel, Nicola Peltz, Jackson Rathbone

Runtime: 103 min

The Avatar franchise is much loved by many and with the news that Netflix is doing a live-action series based on the original cartoon, expectations are through the roof.

The 2010 movie from M. Night Shyamalan had similar expectations and sadly, hasn’t aged well as it’s mostly despised by hardcore fans of the franchise.

The live-action movie that released ten years ago features the talents of Noah Ringer, Nicola Peltz and Jakcson Rathbone.

You’d be much better served by the series until Netflix’s live-action series comes out but sadly, that’s not currently streaming on Netflix, at least in the US.

The Ghost Who Walks (2019)

Genre: Crime

Director: Cody Stokes

Cast: Garland Scott, Frank Mosley, Alexia Rasmussen, Gil Darnell

Runtime: 106 min

We didn’t get the opportunity to cover The Ghost Who Walks in yesterday’s additions so let’s quickly give you the rundown now.

Released last summer, this crime drama is about a man who is desperate to reunite with his family so rats out his former boss in the hope of getting his freedom.

Reviews for this one are mixed but as with a lot of smaller films, it is because the pool of people watching it is much smaller.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for April 8th

2 New Movies Added Today

Born Beautiful (2019)

The Last Airbender (2010)

What are you watching on Netflix today? Let us know in the comments.