New Releases on Netflix & Daily Top 10s: July 28th, 2020

After no releases dropped on Netflix yesterday, we’re treated to two today. We’ll also take a look at what’s trending on the top 10 TV series and movie lists plus what’s been removed today too.

A few removals to take you through before we dive into the two new additions for today. These include:

Country Strong

Diana: Seven Days That Shook the World

The Company Men

Here’s what’s new on Netflix for July 28th:

Jeopardy (6 Collections)

Genre: Game-Show

Cast: Alex Trebek, Johnny Gilbert

Writer: Merv Griffin

Runtime: 30 min

Jeopardy is one of the shows on Netflix that often gets cycled around with new seasons coming and old seasons leaving so with that said, if you do love watching Jeopardy! on Netflix, catch them while they’re here.

In total, Netflix currently now houses six collections with those being:

College Championship III

Champion Run I: Gilbert Collins

Champion Run II: Rachel Lindgren

Champion Run III: Ryan Fenster

Champion Run IV: Josh Hill

Producer’s Picks

As you may know too, Alex Trebek is going through a particularly rough time right now with his ongoing cancer battle. We wish him all the best.

Last Chance U (Part 5)

Genre: Documentary, Sport

Cast: Ron Ollie

Runtime: 55 min

Last Chance U is Netflix’s big sports docu-series that covers up-and-coming players competing in junior college football.

Each season has focused on a different team with Part 5 covering Oakland’s Laney College.

This will be the final season of Last Chance U to focus on football as the attention now heads towards basketball for the future seasons.

What’s Popular on Netflix Today: July 28th

Shameless after its tenth season hit Netflix this weekend is still rocking at the top of the TV charts. The Kissing Booth 2 holds strong on the movie list with the first movie also in the top 3.

Unsolved Mysteries has made a re-appearance in the top 10 TV series.

Top 10 Movies on Netflix Right Now

The Kissing Booth 2 Animal Crackers The Kissing Booth Ip Man 4: The Finale The Old Guard The Lorax Despicable Me Fatal Affair How Do You Know Banana Split

Top 10 TV Series on Netflix Right Now