New Releases on Netflix & Daily Top 10s: July 7th, 2020

It’s the first rundown of what’s new on Netflix for this week and there’s a great deal of new content on Netflix to cover. Here’s a look at what’s new on Netflix for July 7th and the daily top 10 movies and TV series for the day.

This week is going to be relatively busy (nothing compared to the 100+ new titles added last week) with the week headlined by Friday’s new Originals including The Old Guard and Stateless.

Before we get into the full list of five new titles on Netflix, let’s run through our highlights first.

A Kid from Coney Island (2019)

Genre: Documentary, Biography, Sport

Director: Coodie, Chike Ozah

Cast: Stephon Marbury

Runtime: 95 min

As many sports fans will no doubt know, Netflix is due to get The Last Dance over the next couple of weeks but to whet your appetite, Netflix has picked up (released on Monday) this documentary on Stephon Marbury.

The former NBA player has had an eventful career which is what this hour and a half doc dives into which includes his time as the New Jersey Jets, Pheonix Suns, New York Knicks and finally in the NBA, the Boston Celtics.

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax (2012)

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy, Drama, Family, Fantasy, Musical

Director: Chris Renaud, Kyle Balda(co-director)

Cast: Danny DeVito, Ed Helms, Zac Efron, Taylor Swift

Runtime: 86 min

One title that we expect to be dominating the top 10 movies list over the coming days is The Lorax. It returns to Netflix today and is the excellent Illumination adaptation of the Dr. Suess book.

With an impressive cast lineup including Zac Efron (whose Netflix docu-series is added to Netflix later in the week), Taylor Swift and Danny DeVito.

Reviews are mixed for the title with most criticism directed at the liberties it takes with the source material.

How Do You Know

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Director: James L. Brooks

Cast: Reese Witherspoon, Paul Rudd, Owen Wilson, Jack Nicholson

Writer: James L. Brooks

Runtime: 121 min

Our final highlight of the day is How Do You Know from Sony Pictures.

With great stars on board, the rom-com is about a woman re-evaluating her life after a significant setback and vows to fix her life and complicated love life that has her in a love triangle.

The movie received mixed reviews when it released a decade ago.

Full List of What’s New on Netflix for July 7th, 2020

4 New Movies Added Today

PNL – Dans la légende tour (2020)

1 New Stand-up Specials Added Today

Jim Jefferies: Intolerant (2020) Netflix Original

Netflix has also lost a number of titles in recent days including the German Original series NSU German History X and The Fosters which has moved over to Hulu and Prime Video.

Netflix US has also seen the removal of:

1 Mile to You

Pyaar Ka Punchnama

The Tourist

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix Right Now

The Netflix Original Desperados hits the top spot in the United States today replacing Patriots Day.

Not too much movement on the TV side with Unsolved Mysteries still at the top spot.

Top 10 Movies on Netflix US

Desperados Patriots Day The Town I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry A Thousand Words Double Jeopardy 365 Days Elf The Witches Kangaroo Jack

Top 10 TV Series on Netflix US

Unsolved Mysteries Warrior Nun The Baby-Sitters Club Floor is Lava Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich Avatar: The Last Airbender The Order The Office Southern Survival 13 Reasons Why

What are you watching on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.