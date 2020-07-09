New Releases on Netflix & Daily Top 10s: July 9th, 2020

Welcome to your daily recap of what’s new on Netflix and we’ve only got two new titles to cover in the US but there’s been a couple of removals plus we’ll also check in on the daily top 10 movies and TV series for the day.

Before we get into the two new additions for the day, you should know that Solo: A Star Wars Story has departed Netflix today. This includes the Spanish and English versions and will be popping up on Disney+ over the next few hours.

Now let’s get into the new releases.

Japan Sinks: 2020 (Season 1)

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi

Cast: Reina Ueda, Masaki Terasoma, Yûko Sasaki, Tomomi Muranaka

Originally likely timed for release alongside the now-canceled Olympics is this wonderfully animated anime series that follows a family who are fighting for their survival after Earthquakes devastate Japan.

10 episodes arrived on Netflix today.

The series is available on Netflix with both sub and dub options around the world. Other languages for audio options include Spanish, English, French and Portuguese.

The Protector (Season 4)

Genre: Action, Fantasy, Sci-Fi

Cast: Çagatay Ulusoy, Hazar Ergüçlü, Okan Yalabik, Ayça Aysin Turan

Today, we say goodbye to the biggest Netflix Original series to originate from Turkey.

The fantasy series has released its four seasons onto Netflix in quick succession since its original debut in December 2018.

It continues the journey of a young man protecting his city against ancient threats.

Most Popular Movies & Series on Netflix for July 9th

The Lorax continues its domination at the top of the movie chart with a movie that’s making the rounds on social media, Only coming in at number 2.

On the TV side – still not much movement with Unsolved Mysteries taking the top spot and Warrior Nun in a close second.

You can find more regional top 10s for the day in our most popular on Netflix hub.

Top 10 Movies on Netflix

The Lorax Only Desperados I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry Patriots Day The Town Double Jeopardy Kangaroo Jack Elf 365 Days

Top 10 TV Series on Netflix