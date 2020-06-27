New Releases on Netflix & Daily Top 10s: June 27th, 2020

Welcome to your Saturday daily roundup of what’s new on Netflix for June 27th, 2020. We’ve got two new titles to cover for today plus we’ll take a look at the daily top 10 movies and top 10 TV series in the United States as well.

Just a couple of removals to go over quickly. Firstly, documentary Skydancers departed today and surprising, season 2 of the Netflix Original series Rebellion was removed but only from Netflix US today. We’ve reached out to learn more.

We’ll have your weekly roundups of the best new movies and best new TV series on Netflix over the weekend plus we’ve got a preview of what’s coming up on our coming soon section soon.

Dark (Season 3)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi, Thriller

Cast: Karoline Eichhorn, Louis Hofmann, Jördis Triebel, Stephan Kampwirth

Writer: Baran bo Odar, Jantje Friese

It’s the sci-fi event of the year with the third and sadly, the final season of one of Netflix’s best international shows to date.

There’s not too much we can say about the show to sing its praises but it’s definitely worth a binge but have a pen and paper handy as there’s a lot to remember.

If you’ve never checked out Dark so far, here’s a quick tease:

In a small town fraught with sins and secrets, history repeats itself in terrifying ways. It’s happening again.

Ride Like a Girl (2019)

Genre: Biography, Drama, Sport

Director: Rachel Griffiths

Cast: Teresa Palmer, Sam Neill, Sullivan Stapleton, Aaron Glenane

Writer: Andrew Knight (screenplay), Elise McCredie (screenplay)

Runtime: 98 min

Elsewhere, a movie that’s likely to fall into our hidden gems lists will be Ride Like a Girl that stars Teresa Palmer and is directed by Rachel Griffiths.

It’s sports biopic following the internationally known Melbourne Cup and the story of how the youngest of 10 siblings went onto win the race and not only that, achieved the accolade of first woman to win the title too.

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix US for June 27th

It is with great sadness to report that 365 Days has once again taken top spot on the Netflix US top movies list. Elsewhere on the movies front, Athlete A, the Netflix Original documentary that exposes the abuse within the USA gymnastics team has risen to spot number 5.

On the TV front, Fuller House has resurfaced in the list whereas Floor is Lava still dominates in the top position and Hannibal, something we posted about yesterday, continues its tenure in the Netflix top 10.

Top 10 Movies on Netflix US

365 Days The Nut Job Feel the Beat Love Athlete A Lost Bullet Baby Mama Despicable Me Wasp Network Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Top 10 TV Series on Netflix US

Floor is Lava The Order 13 Reasons Why Avatar: The Last Airbender Crazy Delicious Space Force The Office Sweet Magnolias Hannibal Fuller House

Anything new take your fancy? How many of the top 10 movies or TV series have you seen? Let us know down below.