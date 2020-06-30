New Releases on Netflix & Top 10s: June 30th, 2020

Happy Tuesday and welcome to your first daily recap of what’s new on Netflix and its’ the calm before the storm as tomorrow will see over 50 new movies and TV series join Netflix in the US. Here’s a roundup of the 8 new titles added to Netflix so far this week plus the daily top 10 movies and TV series.

Don’t forget today is your last day to check out some of the 100 movies and series set to leave Netflix US tomorrow. We’d highly recommend giving some of the NOVA documentaries a viewing before they depart tomorrow too.

Before we dive into the full list of what’s new, let’s take a look at the highlights:

Swimming Pool (2003)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Director: François Ozon

Cast: Charlotte Rampling, Ludivine Sagnier, Charles Dance, Jean-Marie Lamour

The biggest new movie of the day is one we suspect may crawl up the Netflix US top 10s given it’s a steamy thriller and if this lockdown has proved anything, Americans love their steamy movies.

The movie features Charles Dance (who is most known now for his tenure on Game of Thrones) and Charlotte Rampling (who is most known 45 Years and Dexter although its worth noting she also voices a character in BNA released today on Netflix).

It’s about an author who wants to relax and find inspiration for a new mystery thriller but ends up being in one herself.

Extraction (2015)

Genre: Action, Thriller

Director: Steven C. Miller

Cast: Bruce Willis, Kellan Lutz, Gina Carano, D.B. Sweeney

Runtime: 82 min

One title that’s going to be confusing for some is the addition of Extraction from 2015 to sit alongside Netflix’s own Extraction.

This movie is frankly the inferior Extraction movie but both fall into similar genres. It’s about a former CIA agent who is kidnapped and his sons attempt at getting him back.

The movie has streamed on Netflix USA before but left in March 2018.

Homemade (Season 1)

Genre: Drama

Director: Ana Lily Amirpour, Natalia Beristáin, Antonio Campos, Gurinder Chadha, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Naomi Kawase, Nadine Labaki, Pablo Larraín, Sebastián Lelio, Ladj Ly, Johnny Ma, David Mackenzie, Rachel Morrison, Khaled Mouzanar, Rungano Nyoni, Sebastian Schipper, Paolo Sorrentino, Kristen Stewart

In once again proving it has a global network of creators, Netflix has compiled some excellent directors and talent together for the release of this COVID specific series.

Each episode which ranges from 4-8 minutes with different languages, tells a different short story.

Full List of What’s New on Netflix for June 30th

5 New Movies Added Today

Adú (2020) Netflix Original

Bratz: The Movie (2007)

Extraction (2015)

Swimming Pool (2003)

The Mirror Boy (2011)

2 New TV Series Added Today

BNA (Season 1) Netflix Original

Homemade (Season 1) Netflix Original

1 New Stand-up Specials Added Today

George Lopez: We’ll Do It For Half (2020) Netflix Original

Most Popular Movies & Series on Netflix for June 30th

365 Days has dethroned his weekend and into the early parts of this week by the new Will Ferrell comedy that released on Friday. How long will it stay at the top spot? Time will tell.

Elsewhere, the only major significant move from the weekend is Home Game, a new documentary series looking at weird sports from around the world has risen to fourth place.

Top 10 Movies on Netflix US

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga 365 Days Athlete A The Nut Job Feel the Beat Love Despicable Me Baby Mama Lost Bullet Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Top 10 TV Series on Netflix US

Floor is Lava The Order Crazy Delicious Home Game Dark 13 Reasons Why Avatar: The Last Airbender The Office Space Force Sweet Magnolias

