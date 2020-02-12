New Releases on Netflix: February 12th, 2020

Welcome to your midweek look at what’s new on Netflix and there’s a lot to cover. We’ve had a huge dump of new movies, TV series and specials added so here’s what’s new on Netflix for February 12th.

Let’s dive into some of the new addition highlights before taking a look at the full list of new releases for February 12th.

Last Tango in Halifax (3 Seasons)

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Cast: Anne Reid, Derek Jacobi, Sarah Lancashire, Nicola Walker

This BBC classic isn’t technically new to Netflix but it has made a return after its removal from the streaming service last November.

The series follows an elderly pair who meet reunite after 50 years and decided to marry.

The first three seasons have dropped on Netflix today. It’s unclear whether seasons 4 & 5 of the Sally Wainwright drama will be on the way to Netflix.

Good Time (2017)

Director: Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie

Cast: Robert Pattinson, Benny Safdie, Buddy Duress, Taliah Webster

Runtime: 101 min

Language: English

Awards: 7 wins & 46 nominations.

While Uncut Gems has yet to make its way onto Netflix in the US (and will unlikely for a while) we have got another one of the Safdie brother’s finest movies.

Good Time which features Robert Pattinson is about a bank robbery that goes Pete Tong and is about two brothers trying to avoid capture.

It’s a highly rated movie and it’s no surprise why Uncut Gems is so widely regarded.

Other noteworthy additions include a new season of the Cartoon Network series We Bare Bears. Sticking with kids content, the excellent interactive special for Captain Underpants is now available which if you’re a fan of the series or books, give it a go,

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for February 12th

9 New Movies Added Today

Anna Karenina (2012)

Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama (2020) Netflix Original

Fanatyk (2017)

French Toast (2015)

Good Time (2017)

Love for Sale 2 (2019)

Road to Roma (2020) Netflix Original

The Recall (2017)

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (2020) Netflix Original

2 New TV Series Added Today