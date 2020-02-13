New Releases on Netflix: February 13th, 2020

It’s Thursday and Netflix has another batch of new releases for you to enjoy today. The headline new title is the new season of Narcos: Mexico and a brand new reality series arriving just in time for Valentine’s Day on Friday.

In case you missed yesterday’s new releases, you may have missed the return of Last Tango in Halifax, To All The Boys part 2 and a few international and other movie highlights.

Now let’s move onto the new additions for today and don’t forget, this weekend has some great movies on the way so don’t miss them.

Narcos: Mexico (Season 2)

Genre: Crime, Drama

Cast: Diego Luna, Scoot McNairy, Teresa Ruiz

This has been the longest wait for a new season of Narcos since the show began with Pablo Escobar several years ago. It’s a much-anticipated series return which sees our story continue during the 1980s at the height of the Mexican drug war.

Here’s what you can expect from season 2 of Narcos: Mexico

Félix fights to maintain control of the cocaine trade, but the DEA’s thirst for revenge and feuding within his organization threaten his ambitions.

Dragon Quest Your Story (2019)

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Family

Director: Takashi Yamazaki

Cast: Kasumi Arimura, Kentaro Sakaguchi, Takeru Satoh, Takayuki Yamada

Runtime: 102 mins

This is your first chance outside of Japan to watch the anime movie based on the famed video game franchise.

Throughout the movie, we follow Luca who is following in his father’s footsteps in the hope of rescuing his mother and must use his Zenithian sword.

Multiple dubs and subtitles options are available including the original Japanese.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for February 13th

1 New Movies Added Today

Dragon Quest Your Story (2019) Netflix Original

4 New TV Series Added Today