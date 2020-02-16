New Releases on Netflix: February 16th, 2020

Welcome to your final recap of the daily new additions now available on Netflix in the US. We’ve got nine new titles to cover today which were added on February 16th and February 15th.

By The Sea (2015)

Genre: Drama, Romance

Director: Angelina Jolie

Cast: Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Mélanie Laurent, Melvil Poupaud

Runtime: 122 min

Our first highlight is By The Sea that has generally favorable reviews when it released five years ago.

Here’s what you can expect from the Pitt and Jolie drama:

Troubled by the state of their marriage, Vanessa and Roland visit a French seaside town, where they have a fateful encounter with a pair of newlyweds.

The Forest (2016)

Genre: Horror, Mystery, Thriller

Director: Jason Zada

Cast: Natalie Dormer, Eoin Macken, Stephanie Vogt, Osamu Tanpopo

Runtime: 93 min

Making its debut on Netflix today is The Forest featuring Natalie Dormer who is known for her signature role on Game of Thrones but also voices characters in Netflix’s The Dark Crystal.

This independent horror movie is about a young woman searching the Suicide Forest in Japan and instead of finding Logan Paul, she finds something arguably far worse.

Braxton Family Values (2 Seasons)

Genre: Biography, Comedy, Drama, Reality-TV

Cast: Traci Braxton, Toni Braxton, Tamar Braxton, Trina Braxton

Netflix doesn’t have Keeping up with Kardashians but if you’re looking for something similar, this reality series has just returned to Netflix over the weekend.

The first two seasons are now on Netflix and follows the songstress sisters through their life and it sees plenty of drama throughout. Certainly not for everyone but if you love reality TV, binge now!

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967)

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Director: Stanley Kramer

Cast: Spencer Tracy, Sidney Poitier, Katharine Hepburn, Katharine Houghton

Runtime: 108 min

Streaming again this weekend is an absolute classic and a film that broke serious ground when it released many decades ago.

The multi-Oscar winning movie is about the attitude of a couple to their daughter’s new boyfriend/fiance who happens to be an African American.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for February 16th, 2020

7 New Movies Added Today

By The Sea (2015)

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967)*

Miss Virginia (2019)

Monster High: Electrified (2017)*

MR. RIGHT (2015)

Term Life (2016)

The Forest (2016)

2 New TV Series Added Today

Braxton Family Values (2 Seasons)*

On the Real (Season 1)

Those marked with asterisks were added to Netflix on February 15th.

