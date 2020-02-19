New Releases on Netflix: February 19th, 2020

It’s midweek and it’s been an exceptionally quiet start to the week in terms of new titles to watch. We do have six brand new titles to bring to your attention, however, so here’s what’s new on Netflix in the US for February 19th, 2020.

As always, you can find an up-to-date list of what’s new on Netflix on our what’s new hub which also contains additional information such as IMDb scores and descriptions.

For now, here’s a look at some highlights before we move onto the full list:

The Chef Show (Volume 3)

Genre: Documentary

Cast: Jon Favreau, Roy Choi

If you’re looking for a new cooking show, you may already be watching The Chef Show but a batch of brand new episodes just dropped today.

This season we see Sam Raimi stop by as well as Jon and Roy travel to the likes of Las Vegas for brand new recipes and a look at some of the best dishes in the world.

Keep an eye on our ingredients and recipe list which will be updated in the coming days with all the new delicious content served up in the third season.

Love Dot Com: The Social Experiment (2019)

Genre: Comedy, Romantic

Director: Charneice Fox

Cast: Brave Williams, Tobias Truvillion, Kym Whitley, LisaRaye McCoy, Charles Malik Whitfield, W. Ellington Felton

Runtime: 97 mins

As indie flicks go, you can’t get more indie than this. At the time of publishing, nobody has yet to add a rating to the movie.

If you do feel like diving into the unknown, here’s what you can expect:

Sparks fly and romance blooms when Shelby, a vegan chef, meets Greg, a developer – until their opposing views clash.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix (Feb 17 & Feb 19)

3 New Movies Added

Love Dot Com: The Social Experiment (2019)

Pretville (2012)

Rich Kids (2018)*

3 New TV Series Added

DreamWorks Shrek’s Swamp Stories (Season 1)*

The Chef Show (Volume 3) Netflix Original

The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia (Part 1)* Netflix Original

Those marked with an asterisk were added to Netflix on February 17th.

What are you watching on Netflix? Let us know down below.