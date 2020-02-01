New Releases on Netflix: February 1st, 2020

It’s the beginning of a brand new month on Netflix and that means one thing, a big influx of new titles for us to enjoy. Below, we’ll be taking you through the complete list of the 48 new titles that rocked up onto Netflix today.

There’s a couple of titles that were announced for February 1st but haven’t materialized as of yet. Firstly, Fools Rush In was advertised for February 1st but hasn’t arrived yet. The anime series Parasyte: The Maxim was listed for today but that hasn’t shown up nor has Monthly Girls’ Nozaki-kun.

Let’s run through a few of the headline titles and then we’ll list every new release for today.

Police Academy Franchise

Today saw all seven of the Police Academy movies from Warner Brothers added to Netflix. The comedy movies are all about new recruits to the police force and the misadventures they go through.

Many of the later movies in the franchise all have coveted 0% Rotten Tomatoes scores which means most will probably only venture a couple of movies into it. Nevertheless, the cult classics can now be enjoyed entirely on Netflix.

New Anime on Netflix

Sadly, Netflix US wasn’t the recipient to the Studio Ghibli titles that other regions got today. However, that doesn’t mean there wasn’t any new anime to dive into.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? is rated highly by fans of the genre and is about a goof who travels and finds a goddess but gets more than he bargains for. Pop Team Epic and No Game No Life also dropped onto Netflix today.

In preparation for the upcoming movie Sergio, you can watch the HBO documentary which covers the life of the UN Diplomat which won countless awards when it released over a decade ago.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for February 1st, 2020

43 New Movies Added Today

