New Releases on Netflix: February 21st, 2020

Happy Friday and today Netflix rounds out its quiet week with a small collection of new Originals and a couple of licensed titles too. Here’s what’s new on Netflix for February 21st, 2020.

This weekend is looking exceptionally quiet too. With that said, the final week of February is set to see some great new titles added and March 2020 is looking absolutely stacked too with at least 100 new titles currently scheduled.

As always, before we move onto the full list of new releases, let’s take a look at some of the highlights from today.

A Haunted House (2013)

Genre: Comedy, Fantasy

Director: Michael Tiddes

Cast: Marlon Wayans, Marlene Forte, Essence Atkins, David Koechner

Runtime: 86 min

We begin today’s highlights with some parody trash but as with the case for a lot of parody movies, it being trash is part of the charm.

Mocking the likes of Ghostbusters, The Conjuring, Insidious and countless more horror titles, the 2013 movie features Marlon Wayans who has become a regular feature on Netflix with multiple Original titles.

The stories main arc is about Malcolm and Kisha move into their dream home that has many supernatural demons lurking within.

Babies (Part 1) Netflix Original

Genre: Documentary

With Vox’s Explained series now on the backburner for a little while, it’s nice to see Netflix plugging the gap with the release of the first few episodes of Babies.

The documentary series spread across six episodes gives us an insight into brain and child development in the early years of your life. It’s excellently produced and will likely leave you smiling throughout.

Gentefied (Season 1)

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Jaime Alvarez, Julissa Calderon, Joaquín Cosio, Greg Ellis

Runtime: 10 episodes

Gentefied is the closest thing that we’d consider to a new tentpole show this week.

The comedy series tells us the story of the Morales cousins who are all pitching in to help save their grandfather’s taco shop in Los Angeles.

Glitch Techs (Season 1)

Genre: Kids, Animation

Our final highlight of today’s new titles is Glitch Techs, the first new title to come from Nickelodeon to Netflix.

Nine new absolutely stunning episodes are now on Netflix and takes us into the world of video game hunters. We follow two teens who try to hunt down the video game creatures that have infested the real world.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for February 21st, 2020

5 New Movies Added Today

A Haunted House (2013)

System Crasher (2020) Netflix Original

The Body (2019)

The Last Thing He Wanted (2020) Netflix Original

Yeh Ballet (2020) Netflix Original

4 New TV Series Added Today