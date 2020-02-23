New Releases on Netflix: February 23rd, 2020

Happy Sunday and we’re back to recap all the final additions on Netflix for the week. There are a few decent titles to cover so let’s take a look at what’s new on Netflix in the US.
Girl on the Third Floor (2019)
Genre: Horror
Director: Travis Stevens
Cast: C.M. Punk, Trieste Kelly Dunn, Sarah Brooks, Elissa Dowling
Runtime: 93 min
Wrestlers transitioning from their sport into serious acting is a recent trend with the two big ones being Dwayne Johnson and John Cena however, C.M. Punk does an equally great job with this entry into the horror genre.
The premise is about a man moving into an old Victorian house to refurbish it after a bad few years.
For a horror title, reviews are generally quite favorable but as with most movies in this genre, it mostly comes down to personal preference. On Rotten Tomatoes the movie has an impressive 81%. Elsewhere it has a 65 on Metacritic and a rather low 4.8 on IMDb.
Unabomber – In His Own Words (Season 1)
Genre: Documentary
Director: Mick Grogan
Cast: Ted Kaczynski
The real-life story of the Unabomber and his continued reign at being the most expensive arrest in FBI history makes for compelling viewing.
Across four parts, interviews with the brother of Ted Kaczynski, and tapes of the bomber himself, it documents his prolific criminal life.
We first got word that this documentary was heading to Netflix earlier in the month and you can find more details on it in our preview. Almost every region of Netflix got this documentary title with the exception of Canada.
Full Count (2019)
Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Sport
Director: Robert Eagar
Cast: John Paul Kakos, Natalia Livingston, E. Roger Mitchell, Rick Hearst
Runtime: 110 min
Looking for a feel-good sports movie? Then Full Count is likely for you. It’s about a baseball player who after a series of incidents returns home defeated.
Reviews are generally quite mixed for Full Count with some saying it’s just a simple feelgood movie but others saying it’s full of plot holes. Let us know in the comments if you catch this one.
Full List of New Releases on Netflix for February 23rd
2 New Movies Added Today
- Full Count (2019)
- Girl on the Third Floor (2019)
2 New TV Series Added Today
- Hi Bye, Mama! (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original
- Unabomber – In His Own Words (Season 1)