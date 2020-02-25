New Releases on Netflix: February 25th, 2020

Welcome to your first daily roundup of what’s new on Netflix and below, we’ll be covering all the new titles on Netflix for February 25th which sadly only saw two titles but more are promised throughout the week.

It’s going to be a bumper week for new releases with a few of Netflix’s tentpole shows coming up, another romantic comedy entry and of course, all the new additions for March 1st that are due to release on Monday.

For now though, let’s recap what’s new on Netflix for February 25th, 2020:

Every Time I Die (2019)

Genre: Thriller

Director: Robi Michael

Cast: Marc Menchaca, Kevin D. Benton, Drew Fonteiro, Erica Camarano

Runtime: 98 min

The headline new addition today is a thriller movie from last year.

Here’s what you can expect from the title:

After a paramedic’s violent death during a weekend trip, his spirit inhabits his friends’ bodies in an effort to save them from a similar fate.

Reviews for the movie are relatively split (as often the case with middle budget thrillers) with some praising the uniqueness of the title while others claim its low budget holds it back from being great. We’d love to hear your opinion in the comments.

Pete Davidson: Alive from New York (2020)

Genre: Comedy

Director: Jason Orley

Cast: Pete Davidson

Runtime: 49 min

Pete Davidson is mostly known for his antics on Saturday Night Live on NBC where he’s been a regular for several years. This stand-up special (his first for Netflix) dives into some his recent blunders among other topics.

Perhaps the most disappointing thing about this special is its runtime clocking in at just shy of 50 minutes. Reviews are generally favorable though but Pete Davidson is often either adored or despised without much room in between.

Let us know if you’re watching any of the two titles listed above and if you’re not, keep an eye out for more new additions coming to Netflix tomorrow.