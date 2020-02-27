New Releases on Netflix: February 27th, 2020

We’re midweek and Netflix has a bunch of treats for you today (and yesterday) and we’re here to bring you a complete roundup of what’s new on Netflix for February 27th and February 26th. Let’s not waste time, so let’s see what’s new.

Just before we get into the highlights, don’t forget, this weekend will see LOADS of new releases including all the new movies scheduled for Sunday. Don’t miss our coverage right here on What’s on Netflix.

Now onwards with the new additions:

Altered Carbon (Season 2)

Genre: Action, Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller

Cast: Chris Conner, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Joel Kinnaman, James Purefoy

If you’re a fan of sci-fi the chances are you’ve been clawing at new information regarding a second season. After a couple of years of waiting, we’ve finally got our second outing and by most accounts, it eclipses and surpasses the first season.

The new season sees Takeshi Kovacs return to Harlan’s World in a new sleeve (played by Anthony Mackie) and the planet is at war while his long lost love is lurking in the shadows.

The Angry Birds Movie 2 (2019)

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy, Family

Director: Thurop Van Orman, John Rice(co-director)

Cast: Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Leslie Jones, Bill Hader

Runtime: 97 min

It’s quite bizarre to see how the Angry Birds franchise continues to soar despite the mobile game being out of the zeitgeist for almost over a decade.

Sony Animation Pictures does a sterling job with the sequel keeping its excellent voice cast together for a second outing.

In the sequel, the pigs call a truce with the birds in order to face a new foe.

The Watcher (2000)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Director: Joe Charbanic

Cast: James Spader, Marisa Tomei, Keanu Reeves, Ernie Hudson

Before seeing this movie added today, I had to confess I’d never came across it but despite its epic cast list, it’s apparently an absolute stinker.

The movie is about a detective who fails to catch a notorious serial killer but is driven out of retirement when the killer beings driving him mad.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix (February 27th)

7 New Movies Added Today

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020)

Gbomo Gbomo Express (2015)

Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution (2019) Netflix Original

Taxi Driver: Oko Ashewo (2015)

The Angry Birds Movie 2 (2019)

The Arbitration (2016)

The Watcher (2000)

5 New TV Series Added Today