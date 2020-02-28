New Releases on Netflix: February 28th, 2020

It’s Friday and Netflix is bringing the heat with a bunch of brand new Netflix Originals for you. In fact, it’s an impressive display of Netflix’s output capability with new Originals that are marketed to individual regions but most will likely have broad appeal. Here’s the lowdown on what’s new on Netflix for February 28th, 2020.

If you missed yesterday’s additions, we advise you to head back now. Titles like the latest Angry Birds movie and the incredible second season of Netflix’s mindbending Altered Carbon all dropped.

Now let’s take a look at what’s new today.

All The Bright Places (2020)

Genre: Drama, Romance

Director: Brett Haley

Cast: Elle Fanning, Keegan-Michael Key, Alexandra Shipp, Virginia Gardner, Justice Smith

Runtime: 107 min

The big new title today is All The Bright Places, a new romantic drama that features Justice Smith and Elle Fanning.

We suspect this will be the winner in terms of the most popular new title to come out today over the weekend. It very much hits the 13 Reasons Why audience demographic and again, if you don’t know the story, you’ll find out why if you watch it.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 2)

Genre: Documentary, Sport

Cast: Fernando Alonso, Valtteri Bottas, Marcus Ericsson, Pierre Gasly

As sport documentary series go, this one that recaps the previous years Formula 1 season with unprecedented access is among the best in the world.

Even if you’re not an avid F1 fan or even a racing fan, this series documents the toll that takes on people involved at every level. It’s got business lessons, life lessons and

As always, if you’re outside the US, we’ve also got roundups of what’s new on Netflix UK and Australia here.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for Feburary 28th

1 New Movies Added Today

All The Bright Places (2020) Netflix Original

8 New TV Series Added Today

Always a Witch (Season 2) Netflix Original

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 2) Netflix Original

Jeopardy! (3 New Volumes)

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures (Season 2) Netflix Original

Queen Sono (Season 1) Netflix Original

Restaurants on the Edge (Season 1) Netflix Original

Toy Boy (Season 1) Netflix Original

Unstoppable (Season 1) Netflix Original

1 New Stand-up Specials Added Today

Amit Tandon: Family Tandoncies (2020) Netflix Original

That’s all for now, we’ll be back over the weekend with all the new releases plus recaps of the week and month. You can find an expanded list of new releases on Netflix on our what’s new hub.