New Releases on Netflix: February 29th, 2020

Happy Leap Year Day and welcome to your final daily what’s new update for February. Today, Netflix drops three absolute classics onto the service for us to watch. Here’s a rundown of the three new movies added to Netflix for February 29th, 2020.

Tomorrow, we’ll see the release for lots of great films including the likes of GoodFellas, Hook, Hugo, Space Jam and many more.

For now, here’s the three new titles on Netflix for February 29th.

The Wicker Man (1973)

Genre: Horror, Mystery, Thriller

Director: Robin Hardy

Cast: Edward Woodward, Christopher Lee, Diane Cilento, Britt Ekland

Runtime: 88 min

Making its debut on Netflix today for the very first time is the original 1973 horror, The Wicker Man. The influential and still harrowing tale that was later adapted in 2006 is still one of the best horror movies in existence.

Although if you’ve never seen the movie, you’re better going in blind we can give you a rough overview as to what you can expect. Essentially, it’s about a detective looking into the disappearance of a young girl which takes him to a remote spot.

Jerry Maguire (1996)

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance, Sport

Director: Cameron Crowe

Cast: Tom Cruise, Cuba Gooding Jr., Renée Zellweger, Kelly Preston

Runtime: 139 min

Awards: Won 1 Oscar. Another 25 wins & 41 nominations.

The only movie we knew in advance that was coming today was Jerry Maguire featuring Tom Cruise.

The comedy is about a sports agent who leaves his flash life to help a single client out.

Groundhog Day (1993)

Genre: Comedy, Fantasy, Romance

Director: Harold Ramis

Cast: Bill Murray, Andie MacDowell, Chris Elliott, Stephen Tobolowsky

Runtime: 101 min

Awards: Won 1 BAFTA Film Award. Another 6 wins & 17 nominations.

Although it’s almost a month late, we’re happy to see the Bill Murray classic come to Netflix again.

The story is pretty simple, it sees a weatherman head to Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania to cover the big reveal as to whether they’re getting an early Spring or not. He then proceeds to relive the same day over and over again.

It’s still a great comedy and although we haven’t been able to catch it on the day itself, there’s never a bad time to relive the 90s and see Bill Murray at his finest.

Just in case you were wondering what the results were for this year, Phil predicted an early Spring.

We’ll be back tomorrow with all the new releases for March 1st. What are you watching on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.