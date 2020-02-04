New Releases on Netflix: February 4th, 2020

Welcome to your first daily roundup of what’s new on Netflix this week and we’ve got a lot to get through as we recap all the new releases for Monday and Tuesday.

Dragonheart: Vengeance (2020)

Genre: Fantasy

Director: Ivan Silvestrini

Cast: Joseph Millson, Jack Kane, Arturo Muselli, Carolina Carlsson

Runtime: 97 min

The Dragonheart franchise has seen many movies released since the original dropped back in 1996. Today, Netflix got the brand new movie alongside its home video release.

As we covered in our preview for the movie, it’s got some good names attached including The Crowns Helena Bonham Carter.

Here’s what you can expect from the new movie:

“When his family is slain by vicious savages, a young farmer teams with an ice-breathing dragon and sword-wielding mercenary to avenge their deaths.”

Better yet, you can now watch almost all of the Dragonheart movies on Netflix.

She Did That (2019)

Genre: Documentary

Cast: Luvvie Ajayi, Renae Bluitt, Melissa Butler, Lisa Price, Tonya Rapley

Runtime: 70 mins

This documentary is essentially an extension of a blog and dives into the lives of four Black women who are doing incredible things.

Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great! (2020)

Genre: Stand-up, Special

Director: Gregory Jacobs

Cast: Tom Papa

Runtime: 60 mins

In this special, we see Tom Papa cover body image, social media, pets and the good old days.

Tom Papa is a comedian who has been involved with Red Oaks, Baked and The Marriage Ref as a producer and actor.

