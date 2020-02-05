New Releases on Netflix: February 5th, 2020

Happy Wednesday and welcome to your daily recap of everything new on Netflix. Today, we’ve got five new titles on Netflix to cover so let’s get to it.

The majority of new releases today are documentaries with a number to chose from. Much of the attention will be played on the new limited series, The Pharmacist. That series tells the tragic yet uplifting story of a father looking to get justice for his son during the opioid crisis.

Now let’s move onto what else is new for February 5th, 2020.

Arrow (Season 8)

Genre: Action, Adventure, Crime, Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi

Cast: Stephen Amell, David Ramsey, Emily Bett Rickards, Katie Cassidy

Runtime: 42 min

It’s the end of an era.

Arrow is one of the longest-serving current The CW shows and ultimately has led to a slew of DC shows being produced for the network.

Here’s what you can expect from the final season of the arrow slinging vigilante.

Past and future collide in the final season as Oliver aims to save the multiverse, armed with unsettling knowledge about the sacrifice he must make.

Don’t forget that some of the Crisis on Infinite Earths arrives on Netflix via Arrow too but you’ll need to follow our guide to be able to watch the full crossover event.

Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story (2020)

Genre: Documentary

Director: Nate Adams, Adam Carolla

Cast: Willy T. Ribbs

Runtime: 105 mins

It’s already going to be an excellent month for motorsport documentaries on Netflix this month with the release of F1: Drive to Survive due out soon. In the meantime, Netflix has released this one on the famous driver Willy T. Ribbs.

Dubbed as one of the most powerful stories in sports history, it looks at a man who shattered the barrier to get into motorsport.

#cats_the_mewvie (2020)

Genre: Documentary

Director: Michael Margolis

Cast: Mike Bridavsky, Hannah Shaw

Runtime: 90 min

Netflix has had a number of pet documentaries with the most recent one on cats being a rather chilling affair.

Fortunately, this new documentary is much more on the positive side of the fence as it delves into how cats have become internet memes and legends on the world wide web.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for February 5th

2 New Movies Added Today

#cats_the_mewvie (2020)

Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story (2020)

3 New TV Series Added Today

Arrow (Season 8)

The Pharmacist (Limited Series) Netflix Original

They’ve Gotta Have Us (Season 1)

Need some more suggestions? We’re now releasing the Netflix UK top 10 titles every other day. The Stranger manages to stick at the top of the list with Sex Education in a close second. Interestingly, the Norweigen series Ragnarok has broken into the top 10.