New Releases on Netflix: February 7th, 2020

The Ballad of Lefty Brown (2017)

Genre: Action, Drama, Western

Director: Jared Moshe

Cast: Bill Pullman, Peter Fonda, Stephen Alan Seder, Kathy Baker

Runtime: 111 min

Looking for a Western? Netflix has added a few over the past few months but this one certainly is among the top tier of new titles.

It comes from A24 Pictures and features Bill Pullman who plays the role of Lefty Brown and throughout the almost two-hour romp, you’ll see him chase down criminals in the pursuit of justice.

Reviews were generally positive when it released three years ago with some outlets calling it satisfying whereas some said it didn’t make for thrilling viewing.

Locke & Key (Season 1)

Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Horror, Thriller

Cast: Kevin Alves, Thomas Mitchell Barnet, Coby Bird, Asha Bromfield

This is the next Netflix title that you won’t hear people shut up about and it’s for good reason. The fantasy comic series adaptation is about three siblings moving into a house with plenty of secrets inside.

For those worried Netflix may be one and done with Locke and Key, you can calm your fears to know that a second season is already in development.

Who Killed Malcolm X? (Season 1)

Genre: History

Language: English

Our final highlight of today is a documentary series which is a Netflix Original outside of the US.

The series covers the assassination and subsequent investigation into the death of the African American leader.

Six episodes have been added today and reviews are coming in incredibly strong.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for February 7th

5 New Movies Added Today

Azali (2018)

Desolate (2018)

Gardeners of Eden (2014)

Horse Girl (2020) Netflix Original

The Ballad of Lefty Brown (2017)

6 New TV Series Added Today

Cagaster of an Insect Cage (Season 1) Netflix Original

Dragons: Rescue Riders (Season 2) Netflix Original

Fifty: The Series (2 Seasons)

Locke & Key (Season 1) Netflix Original

My Holo Love (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Who Killed Malcolm X? (Season 1)

