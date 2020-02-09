New Releases on Netflix: February 9th, 2020

Happy Sunday and happy Oscars day! If you’re staying up to watch them, enjoy and we’ll be rooting for all the Netflix nominees. If you plan on watching Netflix, here’s what’s new on Netflix for February 9th.

Better Call Saul (Season 4)

Genre: Crime, Drama

Cast: Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian

The prequel series continues going from strength to strength with season 4 easily being the seasons finest so far.

Although the main premise of the show documents the transition from Jimmy McGill into Saul Goodman it also shows us the events that lead up to Breaking Bad (still streaming on Netflix).

Here’s what you can expect from season 4 of Better Call Saul:

“As Jimmy copes with a shocking loss, a series of shady schemes propel him deeper into the criminal world — and closer to his life as Saul Goodman.”

The Coldest Game (2019)

Genre: Thriller

Director: Lukasz Kosmicki

Cast: William Hurt, Robert Wieckiewicz, Martin Budny

This Netflix movie has had zero press so allow us to give you a quick breakdown as to why it should be added to your queue instantly.

Starring Bill Pullman, this thriller is spoken mostly in English but released first in Poland. It’s set during the early 1960s Cuban missile crisis and follows a maths genius who gets drafted to play in the US vs Soviet chess match.

Polaroid (2019)

Genre: Drama, Horror, Thriller

Director: Lars Klevberg

Cast: Kathryn Prescott, Tyler Young, Samantha Logan, Keenan Tracey

Runtime: 88 min

This horror is about a special Polaroid camera that causes the death of anyone that gets a picture taken of them.

Despite the genre, this movie is supposedly appropriate for parental guidance for 13-year-olds but take that at face value.

Note: a couple of these additions were added to Netflix on February 8th and will be marked with an asterisk.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for February 9th

4 New Movies Added Today

Fronteras (2018)

Polaroid (2019)

The Coldest Game (2018) Netflix Original *

Thottappan (2019) *

1 New TV Series Added Today