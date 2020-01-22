New Releases on Netflix: January 22nd, 2020

We’re mid-week and it’s time to take a look at everything that’s new on Netflix for January 22nd and a couple of the new additions that dropped on January 21st. In total, there are five new titles to cover so let’s dive in.

This week, as we covered in our weekly preview, is dominated by Netflix Originals with most stacked towards the end of the week with Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and The Ranch being the highlights of the new titles on the way.

Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak (Season 1)

Genre: Documentary

This Netflix docu-series could not have landed on Netflix at a better time given the events currently taking place in China right now.

Produced and directed by Doug Shultz who is behind Defiant Requiem and Cesar Millan: The Real Story, this series consists of six episodes diving into pandemics and various viruses and diseases. It also touches on the anti-vaccination debate, how prayer can help with pandemics and how scientists are testing diseases on animals and the debate around that.

Whisky (2004)

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Director: Juan Pablo Rebella, Pablo Stoll

Cast: Andrés Pazos, Mirella Pascual, Jorge Bolani, José Pedro Bujaruz

Runtime: 94 min

Language: Spanish

Awards: 22 wins & 6 nominations.

If you love foreign cinema, Netflix added a big treat for you today in the form of the unannounced title Whisky which originates from Spain.

The comedy won multiple awards and is about a long-lost brother resurfacing looking to move on with his life and find a new partner and eyes an employee at his sock factory.

Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty (2020)

Genre: Comedy

Director: Krysia Plonka

Cast: Fortune Feimster

Runtime: 61 min

Our final highlight of the day is the first stand-up special from Fortune Feimster which also happens to be her first main title for the service but has worked on the Netflix SiriusXM comedy station.

In the hour-long special, she covers her childhood and her role as a former girl scout but also covers debutante.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix: January 22nd, 2020

1 New Movies Added Today

Whisky (2004)

3 New TV Series Added Today

Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak (Season 1) Netflix Original

Playing with Fire (Season 1) Netflix Original

Word Party (Season 4) Netflix Original

1 New Stand-up Specials Added Today