New Releases on Netflix: January 23rd, 2020

As we approach tomorrow’s big new releases, Netflix has plenty to keep us occupied until then. Today, seven new titles hit Neflix in the United States including new Originals, a couple of licensed titles and a stand-up special. Let’s dive in.

As we mentioned, tomorrow we’re set to see the return of The Ranch and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina both of which are arriving at their usual times if you do propose staying up to catch them.

Now let’s move onto the new releases for January 23rd.

October Faction (Season 1)

Genre: Drama, Horror, Sci-Fi

Cast: Maxim Roy, Tamara Taylor, J.C. MacKenzie, Aurora Burghart

We start out with a brand new sci-fi horror series which has all the hallmarks of a Thursday Netflix release. It’s splitting audiences down the middle with its middle of the road budget but is likely to do quite well.

The premise of the show is that we follow a retired monster-hunter and his family who are gifted in the sense that ones a witch and one is a warlock.

The Queen (1968)

Genre: Documentary

Director: Frank Simon

Cast: Jim Dine, Jack Doroshow, Bruce Jay Friedman, Bernard Giquel

Runtime: 68 min

Some may have been (including us) expecting the 2006 Helen Mirren movie on Queen Elizabeth II to be hitting Netflix today. Sadly, that’s not the case but we have got the re-release of the 1968 documentary.

The documentary is about the national drag queen contest that took place in New York many moons ago and dives into the behind the scenes antics of the events.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for January 23rd

3 New Movies Added Today

Airplane Mode (2020) Netflix Original

Scales: Mermaids Are Real (2017)

The Queen (1968)

3 New TV Series Added Today

October Faction (Season 1) Netflix Original

SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac (Season 2) Netflix Original

The Ghost Bride (Volume 1) Netflix Original

1 New Stand-up Specials Added Today