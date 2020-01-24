New Releases on Netflix: January 24th, 2020

Welcome to your roundup of what’s new on Netflix for Friday, January 24th, 2020. It’s probably one of the more quieter Fridays we’ve seen likely because Netflix spread out its Original releases throughout the course of the week. Never the less, we’ve got 5 new titles to cover today. Let’s dive in.

For those in the United Kingdom or Australia, we’ve got separate lists of what’s new on Netflix for you guys although most of the releases Netflix had this week were global.

Rise of Empires: Ottoman (Season 1) N

Genre: History

Cast: Cem Yigit Uzümoglu, Damla Sönmez, Alp Türker Ilkman, Cagatay Atasagun

Language: English

If you’re looking for your next historical binge, Rise of Empires: Ottoman is for you. If you loved Netflix’s Roman Empire or The Last Czars, it carries exactly the same format so it will be familiar.

Across the six episodes, you’ll get to witness and learn about Ottoman Sultan Mehmed II who wages war to take Constantinople.

The series is spoken in English but has multiple language options.

The Ranch (Part 8) N

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Western

Cast: Ashton Kutcher, Sam Elliott, Grady Lee Richmond, Elisha Cuthbert

Runtime: 30 min

Today we say goodbye to Colt and Beau and the rest of the cast of Netflix’s longest-running comedy series to date.

Answering questions after that explosive finale episode of part 7, we experience Christmas with the family as they raise a glass and bid farewell.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Part 3) N

Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Horror, Mystery, Thriller

Cast: Kiernan Shipka, Ross Lynch, Lucy Davis, Chance Perdomo

Netflix’s dark teen drama that’s set in the Archie universe is back for its darkest and most intense season yet.

Here’s what you can expect from part 3 of Chilling Adventures:

“Love and loyalty are pushed to their limits as Sabrina navigates a sinister new normal — with the help of Greendale’s bravest allies.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for January 24th

1 New Movies Added Today

A Sun (2020) Netflix Original

4 New TV Series Added Today

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Part 3) Netflix Original

Rise of Empires: Ottoman (Season 1) Netflix Original

the goop lab with Gwyneth Paltrow (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Ranch (Part 8) Netflix Original

What are you watching on Netflix today? Let us know in the comments.