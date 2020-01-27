New Releases on Netflix: January 27th, 2020

It’s a new week and Monday brings with it three new titles to enjoy on Netflix. The new titles include two great movies and a new movie from India too. Here’s what’s new on Netflix for January 27th, 2020.

This week is set to see a huge library of new content added thanks in part to the February 1st additions on Saturday. We’ve got a full preview of the week ahead here.

Now let’s take a look at the new releases for January 27th:

We Are Your Friends (2015)

Genre: Drama, Music, Romance

Director: Max Joseph

Cast: Zac Efron, Wes Bentley, Emily Ratajkowski, Jonny Weston

Runtime: 96 min

First up, is the 2015 movie from Warner Brothers. Starring Zac Efron who is mainly known for his role on Disney’s High School Musical and more recently on Netflix’s Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, he plays the role of an aspiring yet struggling DJ.

The movie was better received by audiences than critics currently sitting at a 6.2 on IMDb whereas it’s currently sitting at 46 on Metacritic with one reviewer referring to it as a “mediocre mash-up”

Country Strong (2010)

Genre: Drama, Music

Director: Shana Feste

Cast: Gwyneth Paltrow, Tim McGraw, Garrett Hedlund, Leighton Meester

Runtime: 117 min

Awards: Nominated for 1 Oscar. Another 1 win & 7 nominations.

The second movie added to Netflix in the US today is Country Strong. Starring Gwyneth Paltrow, who just this weekend featured in the goop lab (which is currently tracking at a 1.7/10 on IMDb, ouch!) it’s about a rising music star in the country genre working with a fallen star to navigate the industry.

Country Song was nominated at the 2011 Oscars for “Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures, Original Song” for the Coming Home song.

As with, We Are Your Friends, the movie was better received by audiences but once again, seemed to split both.

Shimla Mirchi (2020)

Genre: Comedy

Director: Ramesh Sippy

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Hema Malini, Shakti Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh

Runtime: 120 mins

Language: Hindi

For those looking for a new Hindi movie to dive into, a brand new movie release for 2020 just touched down on Netflix today.

The comedy is about a young man who is nervous and gets tongue-tied around women writes a letter for his crush which ends up going to his mother.

No English dub for this title but as always, there are English subtitles.

What are you watching on Netflix today? Let us know in the comments down below.