New Releases on Netflix: January 30th, 2020

Raising Cain (1994)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Horror, Thriller

Director: Brian De Palma

Cast: John Lithgow, Lolita Davidovich, Steven Bauer, Frances Sternhagen

Runtime: 92 min

This horror thriller which is written and directed by Brian De Palma. Here’s what you can expect from the movie if you’re new:

When kids from the neighborhood begin to go missing, the wife of a troubled shrink worries that her husband may be involved.

John Lithgow is an outstanding actor as you probably well know. His roles include playing Winston Churchill on Netflix’s The Crown as well as having had roles in Dexter, How I Met Your Mother, 3rd Rock from the Sun as well as plenty of movie roles.

Nighthawks (1981)

Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller

Director: Bruce Malmuth, Gary Nelson

Cast: Sylvester Stallone, Billy Dee Williams, Lindsay Wagner, Persis Khambatta

Runtime: 99 min

Our second movie highlight of the day features a very young Sylvester Stallone who plays the role of Deke DaSilva. The action-thriller is about a cop whos talents have put the challenge when he agrees to help hunt down an international terrorist.

The movie split critics with a 54 on Metacritic but on IMDb, the four-decade-old movie is sitting at a 6.4/10.

THE STRANGER (Season 1) N

Genre: Thriller, Mystery, Drama

Cast: Jacob Dudman, Brandon Fellows, Siobhan Finneran, Anthony Head

The big new Netflix Original for today is a new thriller series that’s based on Harlan Coben’s novel of the same name. We follow Adam Price, a family man who gets approached by a stranger who reveals a secret about his wife.

Early reviews for this one are looking good with CBR comparing it to other Netflix series Safe and The Five.

