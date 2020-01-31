New Releases on Netflix: January 31st, 2020

Welcome to an extra special daily look at what’s new on Netflix where we’ll be bidding farewell to our favorite horse for good today. Here’s a complete look at what’s new on Netflix for Friday, January 31st, 2020.

As we hit the end of the month, we’ll be taking you through the full list of releases that hit Netflix this month shortly. Don’t forget tomorrow will see quite a lot of new releases as part of the first of the month additions.

Now let’s move onto the twelve new titles that arrived on Netflix in the US today.

BoJack Horseman (Season 6 – Part 2)

Genre: Animation, Comedy, Drama

Cast: Will Arnett, Amy Sedaris, Alison Brie, Aaron Paul

Runtime: 25 min

Language: English

Awards: Nominated for 2 Primetime Emmys. Another 20 wins & 28 nominations.

It’s the end of an era. BoJack Horseman comes to an end today after six excellent and groundbreaking seasons. As Julia Alexander from The Verge notes, it marks not only the end of Bojack but for a Netflix that’s different than the one we have today.

Today we got the remainder of season 6 which is episodes 9 through 16. The final half kicks off with BoJack starting his new job teaching acting classes.

American Assassin (2017)

Genre: Action, Thriller

Director: Michael Cuesta

Cast: Dylan O’Brien, Charlotte Vega, Christopher Bomford, Chris Webster

Runtime: 112 min

The big movie of the day is American Assassin featuring Michael Keaton.

The action-thriller is Mitch Rapp who finds his way into the world of counter-terrorism after the death of his girlfriend.

Critics weren’t too kind to this movie when it released three years ago. The biggest complaint is that it plays it safe and is rather generic. However, if you’re looking for a straight-shooting action movie to roll in the weekend, you could do a lot worse.

Miss Americana (2020)

Genre: Documentary

Director: Lana Wilson

Cast: Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn, Jack Antonoff, Bobby Berk

Runtime: 86 min

Miss Americana is Netflix’s first big award bait title of the year. Covering the extremely talented singer and songwriter, we go behind the scenes and take a look at her recent ups and downs.

If you love this documentary, don’t forget Netflix also released a concert in full by Taylor Swift last year too.

Full List of New Netflix Releases for January 31st

5 New Movies Added Today

37 Seconds (2019) Netflix Original

American Assassin (2017)

Gang of the Caribbean (Le gang des Antillais) (2016)

Hakkunde (2017)

Miss Americana (2020) Netflix Original

7 New TV Series Added Today

BoJack Horseman (Season 6 – Part 2) Netflix Original

Diablero (Season 2) Netflix Original

I AM A KILLER (Season 2) Netflix Original

Lego Friends (Season 5)

Luna Nera (Season 1) Netflix Original

Ragnarok (Season 1) Netflix Original

Unauthorized Living (Vivir sin permiso) (Season 2) Netflix Original

