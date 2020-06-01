New Releases on Netflix: June 1st, 2020

It’s the first of the month and as per usual, Netflix has gotten a large selection of new titles as movies and series cycles on and off the service. Below, we’ll roundup the entire list of what’s new on Netflix for the US for June 1st, 2020.

Today, we saw 53 new titles hit Netflix which includes mostly movies from providers such as Sony Pictures and Warner Brothers. The 53 new titles compares with 44 on the same day last year. It does, however, pale in comparison to Netflix UK that got 77 new additions today.

There’s plenty more to look forward to for the rest of June 2020 too. We’ve got a full preview of those here (to be updated later today).

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for June 1st, 2020

Note: you can view in expanded detail via our What’s New on Netflix hub.

46 New Movies Added Today

122 (2019)

2 Alone in Paris (Seuls Two) (2008)

Act of Valour (2012)

Air Force One (1997)

All Dogs Go to Heaven (1989)

Bad News Bears (2005)

Cape Fear (1991)

Casper (1995)

Chippa (2019)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Clueless (1995)

Cook Off (2017)

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

High Strung Free Dance (2018)

Hostage (2005)

Hulk Vs. (2009)

Inside Man (2006)

Juice (1992)

Juwanna Mann (2002)

Kalek Shanab (2019)

Lust, Caution (2007)

Malcolm X (1992)

Mirai (2018)

Observe and Report (2009)

Our House (2018)

Planet Hulk (2010)

Priest (2011)

Rememory (2017)

Starship Troopers (1997)

The Boy (2016)

The Car (1977)

The Disaster Artist (2017)

The Family (2013)

The Healer (2017)

The Help (2011)

The Lake House (2006)

The Queen (2006)

The Show (This Is Your Death) (2017)

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

The Stolen (2017)

Twister (1996)

V for Vendetta (2005)

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007)

West Side Story (1961)

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan (2008)

Zodiac (2007)

7 New TV Series Added Today

Cardcaptor Sakura (Seasons 1-2)

Cocomelon (Season 1)

Dear My Friends (Season 1)

Megalo Box (Season 1)

Midnight Diner (Season 3)

My Shy Boss (Season 1)

Revolutionary Love (Season 1)

What’s Popular on Netflix for June 1st

Coming out of the weekend there’s no too much movement from yesterday’s top 10s. Uncut Gems and Just Go With It means Adam Sandler retains the number 1 and 2 spots. On the TV front, Space Force sits at the top of the pack with the Jeffery Epstein docu-series following in second.