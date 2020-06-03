New Releases on Netflix: June 3rd, 2020

It’s midweek and Netflix has even more new titles for you. In fact, five new titles were added to Netflix today (including a major TV series renewal) and we’ll also be taking a look at what’s hot on Netflix right now too.
Let’s get into some of the new addition highlights:
Lady Bird (2017)
Genre: Comedy, Drama
Director: Greta Gerwig
Cast: Saoirse Ronan, Laurie Metcalf, Tracy Letts, Lucas Hedges
Writer: Greta Gerwig
Runtime: 94 min
Awards: Nominated for 5 Oscars. Another 120 wins & 219 nominations.
The first movie is possibly one of the best movies Netflix has licensed all year (that’s actually brand new to the service anyway).
The A24 pictures features the breakout talent of Saoirse Ronan who plays a high school girl looking to move out of her hometown to pursue her dreams.
Killing Gunther (2017)
Genre: Action, Comedy, Thriller
Director: Taran Killam
Cast: Taran Killam, Dave ‘Squatch’ Ward, Bobby Moynihan, Hannah Simone
Writer: Taran Killam
Runtime: 92 min
It’s been a while since we’ve seen Arnold Schwarzenneger in a comedy role but three years ago, he starred in the best one of his for a long time.
It’s about a group of assassins who make a hash out of murdering their target who constantly outsmarts them.
The comedy split critics and audiences down the middle with it currently holding a 48% on RottenTomatoes and a 4.7 on IMDb.
Just as a quick side note, we’re doing a bit of a refresh on our what’s new on Netflix hub at the moment. We’ve moved some items around and you’ll now see who wrote the movie/series on the cards. We’ll also be tapping into the NYTimes review vault for titles and labeling those that have the coveted NYT Critics Pick.
As always, let us know any feedback in the comments or via our contact page.
Full List of New Releases on Netflix for June 3rd, 2020
4 New Movies Added Today
- Can’t Complain (2007)
- Killing Gunther (2017)
- Lady Bird (2017)
- Spelling the Dream (2020)
1 New TV Series Added Today
- Comedy Bang! Bang! (Seasons 1-5)
Most Popular Movies & Series on Netflix for June 3rd, 2020
At long last, Uncut Gems has been unseated by The Healer starring Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Jonathan Pryce and Camilla Luddington.
Space Force, however, remains at the top of the TV charts after releasing last Friday.
Top 10 Movies on Netflix US
1. The Healer
2. The Help
3. Clueless
4. Uncut Gems
5. Priest
6. Juwanna Mann
7. Just Go with It
8. The Lincoln Lawyer
9. Despicable Me
10. The Wrong Missy
Top 10 TV Series on Netflix US
1. Space Force
2. Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich
3. Fuller House
4. Sweet Magnolias
5. Avatar: The Last Airbender
6. Riverdale
7. Dead to Me
8. The Flash
9. Outer Banks
10. The Office
You can find more countries top 10s over on our most popular hub.