New Releases on Netflix: March 10th, 2020

Welcome to your first roundup of what’s new on Netflix this week and it’s been an incredibly quiet start to the week. There are three new releases to cover today but the end of the week looks a little more fruitful.

As we mentioned, later in the week is set to see some great new Netflix Originals drop alongside a number of big movies over the weekend. That list just got extended with Ava DuVernay’s Justine lined up for Friday too.

Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal (2020)

Genre: Animation

Director: Jos Humphrey

Cast: Mary Elizabeth McGlynn, Sharon Muthu, Toks Olagundoye, Gina Rodriguez

Runtime: 31 min

Today we got the second new interactive special of 2020 with this time being set in the animated world of Carmen Sandiego.

In the special, you’ll be with Carmen trying to save Ivy and Zack during a heist in Shanghai, China.

The special will roughly last you 31 minute on your first run but there are a total of eight endings to find.

Marc Maron: End Times Fun (2020)

Genre: Stand-up Comedy

Director: Lynn Shelton

Cast: Marc Maron

Runtime: 71 min

Marc Maron is the man. He is back for his first second full Netflix Original stand-up special with him also appearing in GLOW as Sam (returning for season 4 soon) and featured in an episode of Easy too.

His new special leaves no stone unturned with him taking aim at evangelicals, nerds, hippies and obsesses on his end-times fantasy.

Sitara: Let Girls Dream (2019)

Genre: Animation, Short

Director: Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy

Runtime: 15 min

It’s not too often Netflix releases animation shorts given the format is much more focused on the likes of YouTube and Disney+.

This silent movie is set back in the 1970s and tells the story of a 14-year-old girl growing up in Pakistan with her father looking to marry her off shortly.

Although there’s no official trailer released, the movie will only run you a quarter of an hour so nothing lost. The good news, however, is Netflix’s YouTube account does have a great making-of episode that they released several months back.