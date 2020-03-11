New Releases on Netflix: March 11th, 2020

We’re midweek and finally, Netflix is adding some top tier content to help you distract yourself away from the horrors of reality right now. Here, we’ll be taking you through the full list of the six brand new titles that dropped on Netflix today.

If nothing takes your fancy from today’s new titles, don’t forget, we’ve got the third season of Elite coming on Friday alongside several great movie releases over the weekend.

On My Block (Season 3)

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Brett Gray, Diego Tinoco

Runtime: 30 min

On My Block is a teen drama that’s mature and possibly the best on Netflix.

In the third season, not only do we get answers to that major cliffhanger from season 2 but the stakes raises even higher for the gang including Monse, Ruby, Jamal and Cesar.

Dirty Money (Season 2)

Genre: Documentary, Crime

Cast: Walter Archer, Victor Avila, Alberto Ayala, Elise J. Bean

Looking to get pissed off? Dirty Money will allow you to do just that as we once again take a look at some of the corruption and deceit that comes from corporations.

Here’s what you can expect from the second season:

Banking scandals, real estate schemes, toxic plastics and more reveal how a corporate thirst for profit puts citizens in danger.

There’s also a notable episode on Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

Last Ferry (2019)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Director: Jaki Bradley

Cast: Gabriel Sloyer, Myles Clohessy, Ramon O. Torres, Larry Owens

Runtime: 86 min

Our movie pick of the day (and one of the best movies to hit Netflix this week) is Last Ferry.

The independent movie scooped up multiple nominations when it released quietly last year.

The premise of the movie follows a young lawyer who moves to Fire Island to discover himself and his sexuality and becomes caught up in a murder.

Q Ball (2019)

Genre: Documentary

Director: Michael Tolajian

Cast: Anthony Ammons, Lenny Costa, Rafael Cuevas, Tevin Fournette

Runtime: 96 min

Today has warranted multiple great documentaries and one of them is Q Ball.

Throughout the hour and 30 minutes, you’ll get an in-depth look into the San Quentin Prison basketball team.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix March 11th

3 New Movies/Documentaries Added Today

