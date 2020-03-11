New Releases on Netflix: March 11th, 2020

We’re midweek and finally, Netflix is adding some top tier content to help you distract yourself away from the horrors of reality right now. Here, we’ll be taking you through the full list of the six brand new titles that dropped on Netflix today.
If nothing takes your fancy from today’s new titles, don’t forget, we’ve got the third season of Elite coming on Friday alongside several great movie releases over the weekend.
On My Block (Season 3)
Genre: Comedy
Cast: Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Brett Gray, Diego Tinoco
Runtime: 30 min
On My Block is a teen drama that’s mature and possibly the best on Netflix.
In the third season, not only do we get answers to that major cliffhanger from season 2 but the stakes raises even higher for the gang including Monse, Ruby, Jamal and Cesar.
Dirty Money (Season 2)
Genre: Documentary, Crime
Cast: Walter Archer, Victor Avila, Alberto Ayala, Elise J. Bean
Looking to get pissed off? Dirty Money will allow you to do just that as we once again take a look at some of the corruption and deceit that comes from corporations.
Here’s what you can expect from the second season:
Banking scandals, real estate schemes, toxic plastics and more reveal how a corporate thirst for profit puts citizens in danger.
There’s also a notable episode on Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner.
Last Ferry (2019)
Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller
Director: Jaki Bradley
Cast: Gabriel Sloyer, Myles Clohessy, Ramon O. Torres, Larry Owens
Runtime: 86 min
Our movie pick of the day (and one of the best movies to hit Netflix this week) is Last Ferry.
The independent movie scooped up multiple nominations when it released quietly last year.
The premise of the movie follows a young lawyer who moves to Fire Island to discover himself and his sexuality and becomes caught up in a murder.
Q Ball (2019)
Genre: Documentary
Director: Michael Tolajian
Cast: Anthony Ammons, Lenny Costa, Rafael Cuevas, Tevin Fournette
Runtime: 96 min
Today has warranted multiple great documentaries and one of them is Q Ball.
Throughout the hour and 30 minutes, you’ll get an in-depth look into the San Quentin Prison basketball team.
Full List of New Releases on Netflix March 11th
Note: you can find an expanded version of this list with trailers, IMDb scores and more information on our what’s new hub.
3 New Movies/Documentaries Added Today
- Last Ferry (2019)
- Q Ball (2019)
- The Animal People (2010)
3 New TV Series Added Today
- Dirty Money (Season 2) Netflix Original
- On My Block (Season 3) Netflix Original
- The Circle Brazil (Season 1) Netflix Original