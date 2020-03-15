New Releases on Netflix: March 15th, 2020

Happy Sunday and as we hit the mid-month point, Netflix has got a bunch of new licensed titles for you to enjoy starting today. In total, 11 new titles arrived on Netflix US today.

As always, we’ll kick off with a few highlights and you can find a full extended list including covers, review scores, trailers and more in our what’s new section.

2012 (2009)

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi

Director: Roland Emmerich

Cast: John Cusack, Amanda Peet, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Thandie Newton

Runtime: 158 min

The world is coming to an end in this Sony epic from 2009 which saw the world coming to an end in the year 2012. Who knew that Sony was off by 8 years?

The ridiculously expensive movie sees some stunning effects even if the story is leaving much to be desired.

Ken Burns Presents: College Behind Bars: A Film by Lynn Novick and Produced by Sarah Botstein (Season 1)

Genre: Documentary

Director: Lynn Novick

Language: English

As Netflix sadly says goodbye to other PBS documentaries from Ken Burns and Lynn Novick, it does say hello to a new one today.

This series takes a look at life behind bars with those who are trying to better themselves while in the can.

Not only is this a fantastic series, but it may also just be the longest title I’ve ever encountered on Netflix.

Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom (Season 1)

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy, Family, Fantasy

Cast: Preston Nyman, Sarah Ann Kennedy, Sian Taylor, Ian Puleston-Davies

To keep the little ones busy, not only has Netflix got a bunch of new Thomas titles today, but it also saw this beautifully animated kids series too.

Set in a magical Kingdom, we see Ben who is an elf and Holly learn together the joys of the world.

A bunch of Thomas the Tank Engine content dropped on Netflix today and we’ll be covering those new titles in a separate article.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for March 15th

Please note: this list is for Netflix US, other regions will vary dramatically.

8 New Movies Added Today

2012 (2009)

Aftermath (2017)

Bypass Road (2019)

Dean (2016)

Digs & Discoveries: All Track’s Lead to Rome (2013)

Digs & Discoveries: Mines of Mystery (2019)

Steam Team to the Rescue (2019)

The Assignment (2016)

3 New TV Series Added Today