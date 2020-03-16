New Releases on Netflix: March 16th, 2020

Netflix is kicking off the week in style with a bunch of fantastic movies from the past decade-plus we also got a new dose of The Boss Baby which returns for its third season. Here’s a look at what’s new on Netflix for March 16th, 2020.

Now let’s dive into the five new releases added today:

Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Director: David O. Russell

Cast: Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Robert De Niro, Jacki Weaver

Runtime: 122 min

Language: English

Awards: Won 1 Oscar. Another 88 wins & 147 nominations.

This Oscar-winning movie was really what rocketed the career of Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper.

It’s a heartwarming movie that features a story that would be mundane under any other director but David O. Russell manages to capture your attention from start to finish.

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy (2011)

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Director: Tomas Alfredson

Cast: Mark Strong, John Hurt, Zoltán Mucsi, Péter Kálloy Molnár

Runtime: 122 min

Language: English

Awards: Nominated for 3 Oscars. Another 35 wins & 96 nominations.

This mystery thriller is set during the Cold War and is about a veteran who is forced from retirement to help find an undercover Soviet agent within the MI6.

It’s a widely well-received movie with both critics and audiences enjoying the Gary Oldman flick from almost a decade ago.

The Boss Baby: Back in Business (Season 3)

Genre: Animation, Short, Adventure, Comedy, Family, Fantasy

Cast: David W. Collins, JP Karliak, Pierce Gagnon, Kevin Michael Richardson

Runtime: 25 min

The Boss Baby is back for another season. The Dreamworks series is among the best the studio has produced for Netflix and the third season continues its winning streak.

Here’s what you can expect from season 3:

After losing his job at Baby Corp, Boss Baby goes freelance and turns his playgroup into a makeshift field team. Cue the critical mission!

