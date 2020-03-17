New Releases on Netflix: March 17th, 2020

Four new releases hit Netflix in the United States and every single one is an excellent addition to Netflix. Below we’ll be taking you through every new title that hit Netflix for March 17th, 2020.

It’s been a great few days of new releases on Netflix. On Sunday, we saw some fantastic mid-month additions and yesterday we got another four great movies and a new series for the kids.

Now let’s take a look at what’s new on Netflix for today:

All American (Season 2)

Genre: Drama, Sport

Cast: Daniel Ezra, Samantha Logan, Michael Evans Behling, Taye Diggs

The first of the two new additions from The CW is All American. The first season did exceedingly well on Netflix leading to an expanded 16 episodes for season 2.

The sports drama follows a teen football player who is recruited in a cut throat team.

Here’s what you can expect from season 2 of All American:

The championship is over, but the drama continues for Spencer and his friends in a turbulent season of breakups, breakdowns and big decisions.

Black Lightning (Season 3)

Genre: Action, Drama, Sci-Fi

Cast: Cress Williams, China Anne McClain, Nafessa Williams, Christine Adams

Runtime: 43 min

The second addition from The CW is one of the many superhero series the network outputs.

Black Lightning follows a school principal who is forced to go back to his old life as Black Lightning after his family is threatened.

Here’s what’s happening in season 3:

Markovian attacks prompt the ASA to put Freeland on lockdown, Anissa adopts a new secret identity, and Green Light takes a toll on the Pierce family.

Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy (2020)

Genre: Comedy

Director: Jeff Tomsic

Cast: Bert Kreischer

Runtime: 62 min

The main Netflix stand-up special this week comes from Bert Kreischer. This is his second stand-up for Netflix after his debut special, Special Time arrived two years ago.

In this special, he tackles parent life, guns, pets and weed.

Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom (Season 1)

Genre: Kids, Animation

Cast: John Sparkes, Justin Fletcher, Marcus Brigstocke, Simon Greenall, Kate Harbour, Emma Tate

It’s been several weeks since we got the big Aardman animated movie with Shaun the Sheep at the helm. Now, in case you wanted more, 10 episodes of Shaun the Sheeps adventures just dropped on Netflix.

Here’s the official synopsis for the new Shaun the Sheep series:

Clever sheep Shaun, loyal dog Bitzer and the rest of the Mossy Bottom gang cook up oodles of fun and mischief on the farm.

You can find an expanded list of the new releases on Netflix for today and the past few years from our what’s new on Netflix hub.