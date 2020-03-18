New Releases on Netflix: March 18th, 2020

Another six titles just landed on Netflix today making this week one of the busiest for new releases in quite some time. It’s a mix of content added to Netflix in the US today so let’s take you through some highlights and give you the full list of new movies and series on Netflix for March 18th, 2020.

We’re not sure exactly why this week has been so busy with new releases, some may point to Coronavirus but that seems unlikely as these contracts are lined up well in advance.

Either way, if you’ve missed any of the other recent additions to Netflix, you can find an expanded list here.

All I Wish (2017)

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Director: Susan Walter

Cast: Sharon Stone, Tony Goldwyn, Ellen Burstyn, Liza Lapira

Runtime: 94 min

In need of a loving romantic movie to get you through the stresses of the world at the moment? All I Wish could be that movie for you.

Featuring Sharon Stone and Tony Goldwyn, this tale tells the story of a fashion designer who is looking to slow down in her later years and bring some order to her chaotic love life.

XV: Beyond the Tryline (2016)

Genre: Documentary, Sport

Director: Pierre Deschamps

Cast: Dan Carter, Sean Fitzpatrick, Bryan Habana, Eddie Jones

Runtime: 91 min

With sport in the country on hold, Netflix has added a couple of great sports documentaries recently to fill the void. Q Ball featured in our list of the best movies added last week.

Today, in a similar fashion to Formula 1: Drive to Survive, this doc takes a look at the 2015 rugby world cup and the trials and tribulations of the season. If you’re new to the English game of Ruggers, allow this to be a great introduction.

Lu Over the Wall (2017)

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Music

Director: Masaaki Yuasa

Cast: Kanon Tani, Shôta Shimoda, Shin’ichi Shinohara, Akira Emoto

Runtime: 112 min

Language: Japanese

Finally, we’d like to highlight this amazing little animated movie from Japan.

The thoroughly entertaining movie that is presented in both dub and sub formats is from Masaaki Yuasa who is known for his work on Adventure Time, Kick-Hart and Mind Game.

The story is about a middle school student who has his life change dramatically after meeting a mermaid.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for March 18th

Note: this list is specifically for Netflix in the US.

3 New Movies Added Today

All I Wish (2017)

Lu Over the Wall (2017)

XV: Beyond the Tryline (2016)

3 New TV Series Added Today