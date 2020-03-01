New Releases on Netflix: March 1st, 2020

It’s the first of the month and you know what that means. Lots of new movie releases on Netflix to enjoy. Another great collection of Sony, Warner Brothers, and Paramount Picture titles hit Netflix today totaling to 54 new releases for March 1st, 2020.

In case you missed the additions yesterday, three more excellent movies were added then that are all worthy of your time.

How does the number of titles compare to last years? Well, a little worse. Netflix released 64 new titles on March 1st, 2019 but it’s worth noting that because the date landed on a Friday, more Netflix Originals padded out that number.

We’ll have a list of some of the highlights later today but for now, here’s the full-text list of what’s new on Netflix for March 1st. As always, you can find an expanded list with trailers, review scores, plot descriptions, genres and languages on our what’s new hub.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for March 1st, 2020

46 New Movies Added Today

Any Given (1999)

Beyond the Mat (1999)

Bhangra Paa Le (2020)

Change in the Air (2018)

Cop Out (2010)

Corpse Bride (2005)

Don Verdean (2015)

Donnie Brasco (1997)

Failure to Launch (2006)

Frank & Lola (2016)

Freedom Writers (2007)

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009)

GoodFellas (1990)

Gridiron Gang (2006)

Harlem Nights (1989)

Haywire (2011)

He’s Just Not That Into You (2009)

Hook (1991)

Hugo (2011)

Johnny English Reborn (2011)

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Life as We Know It (2010)

Looney Tunes: Back in Action (2003)

Mo’ Money (1992)

Mystic River (2003)

Ordinary World (2016)

Outbreak (1995)

Pop, Lock ‘n Roll (2017)

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)

Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)

Richie Rich (1994)

Rugrats Go Wild (2003)

Semi-Pro (2008)

Sleepover (2004)

Space Jam (1996)

Sylvanian Families: Everyone’s Big Dream Flying in the Sky (2019)

The Bounty Hunter (2010)

The Gift (2015)

The Interview (2014)

The Last Samurai (2003)

The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

There Will Be Blood (2007)

Tootsie (1982)

Valentine’s Day (2010)

ZZ TOP: THAT LITTLE OL’ BAND FROM TEXAS (2019)

7 New TV Series Added Today

Akama ga Kill! (Season 1)

Babylon Berlin (Season 3) Netflix Original

Sylvanian Families Mini Episodes Clover (Season 1)

The Story of God with Morgan Freeman (Season 3)

Toot-Toot Cory Carson (Go! Go! Cory Carson) (Season 2) Netflix Original

Velvet Colección (Grand Finale)

Voice (Season 1)

1 New Stand-up Specials Added Today