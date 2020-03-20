New Releases on Netflix: March 20th, 2020

What a long week it has been and Netflix is topping off the week with an additional sixteen new TV series and movies for you to enjoy over the weekend. Here’s the full list of what’s new on Netflix for March 20th, 2020.
Also before we move into the full list and highlights we just want to mention a news story that’s just come through in the last couple of hours. Netflix deserves massive kudos for the new initiative they announced today whereby they’re pledging $100 million to out of work creatives in the industry.
Now let’s take a look at some of the new stuff streaming on Netflix today:
Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker (Limited Series)
Genre: Drama
Cast: Zahra Bentham, Kevin Carroll, Carmen Ejogo, Tiffany Haddish
We’ve already spoken about Self Made on Netflix in one form another plenty of times throughout the week but that’s because we cannot stress how good it is.
It’s a biopic limited series that’s inspired by the life of the business trailblazer Madam C.J. Walker.
The Letter for the King (Season 1)
Genre: Action, Adventure, Family, Fantasy
Cast: Islam Bouakkaz, Jack Barton, Ruby Ashbourne Serkis, Gijs Blom
The second title that will get the most attention over the weekend is The Letter for the King.
The family-based fantasy drama is about a young knight in training and the trials and tribulations that face him.
Think Game of Thrones but with a teen rating and you’ve got an idea as to what to expect here.
Some Kind of Beautiful (2014)
Genre: Comedy, Romance
Director: Tom Vaughan
Cast: Pierce Brosnan, Salma Hayek, Jessica Alba, Malcolm McDowell
Runtime: 99 min
The only major non-Netflix Original to hit Netflix today was Some Kind of Beautiful.
The romantic-comedy was universally panned by critics but despite this, is an absolute must-watch. It’s about a Cambridge poetry professor who is re-evaluating his life including his love life.
Full List of New Releases on Netflix for March 20th
As always, you can find the expanded list of new titles complete with trailers, ratings, review scores and more on our what’s new hub.
5 New Movies Added Today
- A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story (2018) Netflix Original
- El silencio es bienvenido (2017)
- Some Kind of Beautiful (2014)
- The Platform (2019) Netflix Original
- Ultras (2020) Netflix Original
11 New TV Series Added Today
- Archibald’s Next Big Thing (Season 2) Netflix Original
- Buddi (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Dino Girl Gauko (Season 2) Netflix Original
- Feel Good (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Greenhouse Academy (Season 4) Netflix Original
- Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker (Limited Series) Netflix Original
- She (Season 1) Netflix Original
- The English Game (Season 1) Netflix Original
- The Letter for the King (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness (Limited Series) Netflix Original
- Vampires (Season 1) Netflix Original