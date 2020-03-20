New Releases on Netflix: March 20th, 2020

What a long week it has been and Netflix is topping off the week with an additional sixteen new TV series and movies for you to enjoy over the weekend. Here’s the full list of what’s new on Netflix for March 20th, 2020.

Also before we move into the full list and highlights we just want to mention a news story that’s just come through in the last couple of hours. Netflix deserves massive kudos for the new initiative they announced today whereby they’re pledging $100 million to out of work creatives in the industry.

Now let’s take a look at some of the new stuff streaming on Netflix today:

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker (Limited Series)

Genre: Drama

Cast: Zahra Bentham, Kevin Carroll, Carmen Ejogo, Tiffany Haddish

We’ve already spoken about Self Made on Netflix in one form another plenty of times throughout the week but that’s because we cannot stress how good it is.

It’s a biopic limited series that’s inspired by the life of the business trailblazer Madam C.J. Walker.

The Letter for the King (Season 1)

Genre: Action, Adventure, Family, Fantasy

Cast: Islam Bouakkaz, Jack Barton, Ruby Ashbourne Serkis, Gijs Blom

The second title that will get the most attention over the weekend is The Letter for the King.

The family-based fantasy drama is about a young knight in training and the trials and tribulations that face him.

Think Game of Thrones but with a teen rating and you’ve got an idea as to what to expect here.

Some Kind of Beautiful (2014)

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Director: Tom Vaughan

Cast: Pierce Brosnan, Salma Hayek, Jessica Alba, Malcolm McDowell

Runtime: 99 min

The only major non-Netflix Original to hit Netflix today was Some Kind of Beautiful.

The romantic-comedy was universally panned by critics but despite this, is an absolute must-watch. It’s about a Cambridge poetry professor who is re-evaluating his life including his love life.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for March 20th

As always, you can find the expanded list of new titles complete with trailers, ratings, review scores and more on our what’s new hub.

5 New Movies Added Today

A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story (2018) Netflix Original

El silencio es bienvenido (2017)

Some Kind of Beautiful (2014)

The Platform (2019) Netflix Original

Ultras (2020) Netflix Original

11 New TV Series Added Today