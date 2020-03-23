New Releases on Netflix: March 23rd, 2020

It’s been a quieter start to the week with only two new titles added. We’ve also got to mention two other titles that were added throughout the weekend. We’ll also cover the large array of titles that have left Netflix recently too.
Let’s take you through some of the highlights right now but if you’ve missed any additions over the past 7 days, check out our best movies and TV series picks.
Freud (Season 1) Netflix Original
Genre: Crime
Cast: Robert Finster, Ella Rumpf, Georg Friedrich, Christoph F. Krutzler
Language: German
The big new release of the day is the Netflix Original German series, Freud.
The moody new crime drama is about a young psychoanalyst investigating a murder in 1880s Vienna.
Reviews are glowing so far and for those worried about subtitles, multiple dubs are available including English, French, Polish, Portuguese.
The Bygone (2019)
Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery
Director: Graham Phillips, Parker Phillips
Cast: Jacqueline Toboni, Shawn Hatosy, Graham Phillips, Irene Bedard
Runtime: 115 min
Our next highlight is another crime based title in the form of The Bygone. The movie that released last year is about a young rancher who protects a young girl who is being trafficked.
Reviews are generally quite positive, however, it’s full of relatively unknown talent but makes for a great watch and will likely be a hidden gem pick of the month.
Full List of New Releases on Netflix for March 23rd
1 New Movies Added Today
- The Bygone (2019)
3 New TV Series Added Today
- Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Go Team Roberts (Season 2)
- Freud (Season 1) Netflix Original
- J-Style Trip (Season 1 – Episode 1) Netflix Original
What’s Left Netflix for March 23rd
As we mentioned in a recent post, more titles from the PBS library on Netflix departed including some excellent British-themed documentaries. Here’s the full list of recent removals:
- Big Dreams, Small Spaces
- Fake or Fortune?
- Guy Martin: Last Flight of the Vulcan Bomber
- Highway Thru Hell
- Love Your Garden
- Mary Portas: Secret Shopper
- Monty Don’s French Gardens
- Monty Don’s Italian Gardens
- Pablo Escobar: Angel or Demon?
- Secrets of Althorp The Spencers
- Secrets of Henry VIII’s Palace
- Secrets of Her Majesty’s Secret Service
- Secrets of Highclere Castle
- Secrets of Scotland Yard
- Secrets of Selfridges
- Secrets of the Tower of London
- Secrets of Underground London
- Secrets of Westminster
- Tracers
- Welcome to New York