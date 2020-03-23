New Releases on Netflix: March 23rd, 2020

It’s been a quieter start to the week with only two new titles added. We’ve also got to mention two other titles that were added throughout the weekend. We’ll also cover the large array of titles that have left Netflix recently too.

Freud (Season 1) Netflix Original

Genre: Crime

Cast: Robert Finster, Ella Rumpf, Georg Friedrich, Christoph F. Krutzler

Language: German

The big new release of the day is the Netflix Original German series, Freud.

The moody new crime drama is about a young psychoanalyst investigating a murder in 1880s Vienna.

Reviews are glowing so far and for those worried about subtitles, multiple dubs are available including English, French, Polish, Portuguese.

The Bygone (2019)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery

Director: Graham Phillips, Parker Phillips

Cast: Jacqueline Toboni, Shawn Hatosy, Graham Phillips, Irene Bedard

Runtime: 115 min

Our next highlight is another crime based title in the form of The Bygone. The movie that released last year is about a young rancher who protects a young girl who is being trafficked.

Reviews are generally quite positive, however, it’s full of relatively unknown talent but makes for a great watch and will likely be a hidden gem pick of the month.

What’s Left Netflix for March 23rd

