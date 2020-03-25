New Releases on Netflix: March 25th, 2020

We’re midweek and although the days seem to be merging together at the present, Netflix is here with some new additions to keep you sane. Here’s a breakdown of the seven new titles that landed for March 25th, 2020.

Note, as per most Wednesday additions, today mostly comprises of non-English Originals.

Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable (2018)

Genre: Documentary, Sport

Director: Aaron Lieber

Cast: Alana Blanchard, Adam Dirks, Tobias Dirks, Bethany Hamilton

As there’s not a lot of sport at the moment, documentaries are the best way of getting that sports fix.

This documentary tells the heartbreaking and utterly inspiring story of Bethany Hamilton. After losing her arm earlier in her life, the athlete went onto become a pro-surfer.

Curtiz (2019)

Genre: Biography, Drama, History

Director: Tamas Yvan Topolanszky

Cast: Lili Bordán, Caroline Boulton, Yan Feldman, Declan Hannigan

Runtime: 98 min

Language: English

The big new movie of the day is Curtiz.

The movie follows the production of the classic movie Casablanca but specifically covers the movie’s infamous director, Michael Curtiz.

Despite covering a Hungarian movie, the movie is spoke in English and audio description is also available.

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution (2020)

Genre: Documentary

Director: James Lebrecht, Nicole Newnham

Runtime: 102 min

Although most documentary lovers will still be reeling from Tiger King that released on Friday, this is one of Netflix’s big documentaries of the year that has its eye on awards seasons.

The doc first premiered at the Sundance Festival to excellent reviews and now it’s your chance to check it out.

The subject of the doc is a summer camp located closely to Woodstock that was set up for teenagers with disabilities.

As a side note, today was your last chance to watch A Wrinkle in Time which moves over to Disney+.

Full List of What’s New on Netflix for March 25th

