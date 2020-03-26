New Releases on Netflix: March 26th, 2020

It’s Thursday and Netflix has another six brand new titles for you to enjoy today. Below, we’ll be breaking down all of the six brand new titles added today.

Yesterday, we updated the list of March 2020 releases preview that includes a few new titles scheduled for the end of the month.

For now, let’s get into the new additions on Netflix for March 26th, 2020:

7SEEDS (Season 2)

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure, Drama, Horror, Mystery, Romance, Sci-Fi

Cast: Amber Lee Connors, Mike Haimoto, Scott Gibbs, Alejandro Saab

Runtime: 25 min

Anime fans, if you’ve let 7SEEDS slip under your radar thus far, now is the perfect opportunity to dive in.

The sci-fi sees a group of survivors that have been chosen to continue humanity on a hostile planet.

The series is once again available in English dub or the original Japanese is also available with subtitles.

Here’s what you can expect from part 2 of 7SEEDS:

Japan’s last survivors continue to navigate the dangers of their new world and one another. But the bonds of humanity, past and present, never fade.

Unorthodox (Limited Series)

Genre: Drama

Cast: Shira Haas, Amit Rahav, Jeff Wilbusch, Aaron Altaras

Language: English

The big Netflix Original foreign series of the week is undoubtedly Unorthodox. The German-based series, but is spoken in English so don’t worry subtitle avoiders, is about a young girl who runs away to Berlin to find a new life.

Early reviews for the limited series are outstanding and you’ll be happy to hear it has our vote of approval too.

Netflix also released a 21-minute documentary to release alongside too. It looks at the behind-the-scenes of the series and the challenges of “making of one of the first series to authentically portray and explore issues in a Hasidic community”

Badland (2019)

Genre: Western

Director: Justin Lee

Cast: Kevin Makely, Mira Sorvino, Bruce Dern, Wes Studi

Runtime: 117 min

One of the three movies added today is Badland. We only got word of this Western coming to Netflix yesterday.

The movie is about a detective roaming the Wild West capturing and killing Confederate war criminals but falls for a woman who sets him on a different path.

Blood Father (2016)

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama, Thriller

Director: Jean-François Richet

Cast: Mel Gibson, Erin Moriarty, Diego Luna, Michael Parks

Runtime: 88 min

The final highlight of the day is Blood Father.

Featuring Mel Gibson, the action thriller is about an ex-convict who along with his estranged father, journeys to help his daughter get out of danger from a drug gang.

