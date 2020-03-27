New Releases on Netflix: March 27th, 2020

It’s been an exhausting and long week for most so if you’re looking for something new to watch on Netflix, the streaming service has fourteen new movies and TV series for you to choose from. Here’s what’s new on Netflix for March 27th, 2020.

In case you’ve missed any of the other new titles this week, you can find an expanded list from our what’s new on Netflix hub.

For now, here’s what’s new on Netflix for March 27th, 2020.

Ozark (Season 3)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Cast: Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz

Without doubt the biggest Netflix Original release today and arguably for the whole of March is the third season of Ozark.

The excellent crime drama is often compared with Breaking Bad but in reality, the series now stands tall without the need for comparisons.

Here’s what you can expect from season 3:

Business as usual? No such thing. As Marty and Wendy clash over whether or not to expand, a surprise visitor turns their personal lives upside down.

If you’re needing a full recap of the events of season 2 or a preview of what you can expect in season 3, we’ve got all you need to know about season 3 of Ozark right here.

Uncorked (2020)

Genre: Drama

Director: Prentice Penny

Cast: Matt McGorry, Niecy Nash, Courtney B. Vance, Mamoudou Athie

Runtime: 104 mins

The big Netflix Original movie of the week is this inspiring title written and directed by Prentice Penny.

Featuring a solid cast it’s about a young man who faces a choice with regards to his future. Either brand off and do his own thing or help run the family business.

It’s got a solid soundtrack among an excellent story and a satisfying ending. Don’t let this one slip you by.

Happy! (Season 2)

Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime, Fantasy, Mystery, Thriller

Director: Brian Taylor

Cast: Christopher Meloni, Ritchie Coster, Lili Mirojnick, Patton Oswalt

Runtime: 60 min

Our final highlight today is the absolute batshit insane series that is Happy!. The Syfy title was sadly canceled after it second outing which is an absolute shame.

Here’s what you can expect from season 2:

Newly sober-ish, Nick struggles to be a solid family man during the Easter season even as villains arise that threaten to unloose his personal demons.

Full List of What’s New on Netflix for March 27th

8 New Movies Added Today

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon (2020) Netflix Original

Maska (2020) Netflix Original

The Decline (Jusqu’au déclin) (2019) Netflix Original

There’s Something in the Water (2019)

Trixie Mattel: Moving Parts (2019)

True: Wuzzle Wegg Day (2020) Netflix Original

Uncorked (2019) Netflix Original

Willy and the Guardians of the Lake: Tales from the Lakeside Winter Adventure (2018) Netflix Original

6 New TV Series Added Today