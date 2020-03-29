New Releases on Netflix: March 29th, 2020

Happy Sunday and welcome to your weekend roundup of what’s new on Netflix. There are only three new titles to report on and unfortunetely, two are foreign titles and the only other movie has dyer reviews. Here’s a roundup of what’s new on Netflix for March 29th and we’ll also give you a full weekly recap too.

Friday did warrant a huge list of new titles, however. In fact, fourteen new titles were made available so we’d recommend you go and check those out.

Now let’s get into today’s additions and take a look back at the week too.

Rogue Warfare (2019)

Genre: Action

Director: Mike Gunther

Cast: Will Yun Lee, Jermaine Love, Rory Markham, Bertrand-Xavier Corbi

Runtime: 103 min

We’ve seen a few war movies added to Netflix over the past few months that don’t seem to get much particular attention when they first release.

This one is no different. The movie follows a group of military personnel from multiple countries who join together to defeat an underground terrorist organization.

As we mentioned above, the movie has a ridiculously low score on IMDb at the time of publishing. Maybe this will go up now it’s available to everyone via Netflix? Who knows. Most seem to criticize almost every aspect of the movie.

Rugal (Season 1)

Genre: Action, Crime, Sci-Fi, Thriller

Cast: Choi Jin-Hyuk, Sung-woong Park, Dong-Hyuk Cho, Ji-wan Han

Language: Korean

Starting this weekend, we’ll see new episodes of this new K-drama arrive weekly on Netflix around the world.

The action series is about a police detective looking to get payback on a criminal outfit after he gains cybernetic powers.

It’s a bit camp and over-the-top but if you’re familiar with K-Dramas, that shouldn’t necessarily be news to you.

Full List of New Releases for March 29th

2 New Movies Added Today

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal (2020)

Rogue Warfare (2019)

1 New TV Series Added Today

Rugal (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original

Weekly Roundup of What’s New on Netflix (March 22nd to March 29th)

19 New Movies Added This Week

Badland (2019)

Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable (2018)

Blood Father (2016)

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution (2020) Netflix Original

Curtiz (2018) Netflix Original

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon (2020) Netflix Original

Happy Old Year (2019)

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal (2020)

Making Unorthodox (2020) Netflix Original

Maska (2020) Netflix Original

Rogue Warfare (2019)

The Bygone (2019)

The Decline (Jusqu’au déclin) (2019) Netflix Original

The Occupant (2020) Netflix Original

There’s Something in the Water (2019)

Trixie Mattel: Moving Parts (2019)

True: Wuzzle Wegg Day (2020) Netflix Original

Uncorked (2019) Netflix Original

Willy and the Guardians of the Lake: Tales from the Lakeside Winter Adventure (2018) Netflix Original

14 New TV Series Added This Week

7SEEDS (Season 2) Netflix Original

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Go Team Roberts (Season 2)

Car Masters: Rust to Riches (Season 2) Netflix Original

Freud (Season 1) Netflix Original

Happy! (Season 2)

J-Style Trip (Season 1 – Episode 1) Netflix Original

Ladies Up (Season 1) Netflix Original

Ozark (Season 3) Netflix Original

Rugal (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original

The Least Expected Day: Inside the Movistar Team 2019 (Season 1)

The Mire (Season 1) Netflix Original

Unorthodox (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Wassup Man GO! (Season 1)

YooHoo To The Rescue (Season 3) Netflix Original

1 New Stand-up Specials Added This Week