New Releases on Netflix: March 29th, 2020

Happy Sunday and welcome to your weekend roundup of what’s new on Netflix. There are only three new titles to report on and unfortunetely, two are foreign titles and the only other movie has dyer reviews. Here’s a roundup of what’s new on Netflix for March 29th and we’ll also give you a full weekly recap too.
Friday did warrant a huge list of new titles, however. In fact, fourteen new titles were made available so we’d recommend you go and check those out.
Now let’s get into today’s additions and take a look back at the week too.
Rogue Warfare (2019)
Genre: Action
Director: Mike Gunther
Cast: Will Yun Lee, Jermaine Love, Rory Markham, Bertrand-Xavier Corbi
Runtime: 103 min
We’ve seen a few war movies added to Netflix over the past few months that don’t seem to get much particular attention when they first release.
This one is no different. The movie follows a group of military personnel from multiple countries who join together to defeat an underground terrorist organization.
As we mentioned above, the movie has a ridiculously low score on IMDb at the time of publishing. Maybe this will go up now it’s available to everyone via Netflix? Who knows. Most seem to criticize almost every aspect of the movie.
Rugal (Season 1)
Genre: Action, Crime, Sci-Fi, Thriller
Cast: Choi Jin-Hyuk, Sung-woong Park, Dong-Hyuk Cho, Ji-wan Han
Language: Korean
Starting this weekend, we’ll see new episodes of this new K-drama arrive weekly on Netflix around the world.
The action series is about a police detective looking to get payback on a criminal outfit after he gains cybernetic powers.
It’s a bit camp and over-the-top but if you’re familiar with K-Dramas, that shouldn’t necessarily be news to you.
Full List of New Releases for March 29th
2 New Movies Added Today
- Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal (2020)
- Rogue Warfare (2019)
1 New TV Series Added Today
- Rugal (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original
Weekly Roundup of What’s New on Netflix (March 22nd to March 29th)
19 New Movies Added This Week
- Badland (2019)
- Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable (2018)
- Blood Father (2016)
- Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution (2020) Netflix Original
- Curtiz (2018) Netflix Original
- Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon (2020) Netflix Original
- Happy Old Year (2019)
- Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal (2020)
- Making Unorthodox (2020) Netflix Original
- Maska (2020) Netflix Original
- Rogue Warfare (2019)
- The Bygone (2019)
- The Decline (Jusqu’au déclin) (2019) Netflix Original
- The Occupant (2020) Netflix Original
- There’s Something in the Water (2019)
- Trixie Mattel: Moving Parts (2019)
- True: Wuzzle Wegg Day (2020) Netflix Original
- Uncorked (2019) Netflix Original
- Willy and the Guardians of the Lake: Tales from the Lakeside Winter Adventure (2018) Netflix Original
14 New TV Series Added This Week
- 7SEEDS (Season 2) Netflix Original
- Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Go Team Roberts (Season 2)
- Car Masters: Rust to Riches (Season 2) Netflix Original
- Freud (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Happy! (Season 2)
- J-Style Trip (Season 1 – Episode 1) Netflix Original
- Ladies Up (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Ozark (Season 3) Netflix Original
- Rugal (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original
- The Least Expected Day: Inside the Movistar Team 2019 (Season 1)
- The Mire (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Unorthodox (Limited Series) Netflix Original
- Wassup Man GO! (Season 1)
- YooHoo To The Rescue (Season 3) Netflix Original
1 New Stand-up Specials Added This Week
- Tom Segura: Ball Hog (2020) Netflix Original